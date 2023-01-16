ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program. Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for South Bend mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Auditor candidate Desmont Upchurch has announced his mayoral bid for the city of South Bend. Upchurch is a 20-year U.S. Army Veteran, who announced his intention to run against incumbent Democrat James Mueller in the race for mayor on Tuesday. “I’ve done...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

YWCA donation drive for women, children underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend trash pickup service delayed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. Trash pickup for regular Monday customers will happen on Tuesday, and so on. City offices, as well as many county and federal offices, as well as most schools and banks will be closed, as well.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Security changes go into effect at County-City Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!. Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building. Another...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Corewell Health South begins construction on new health center

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Corewell Health South held an event on Tuesday to celebrate construction beginning at the future location of the Center for Better Health and Wellness in Benton Harbor. Nicki Britten, Director of Population Health at Corewell Health South, joined ABC57's Brian Conybeare to share what community members...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction is underway at the future site of the “Center for Better Health and Wellness” in Benton Harbor!. The center is part of Corewell Health South, formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland, which is moving from its current 1200 sq. ft. building to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

City Clerks office joins YWCA to help women and children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive. “Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools to host career fairs to fill teaching positions

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is hiring!. They’re hosting a two-day career fair, and you’ve still got time to get your resume in order!. The career fair will be held Jan. 31, and Feb. 1. It will be held at the Engineering, Tech, and Innovation Building on California Road. The school system is hiring for positions from teachers to bus helpers.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cass County K9 Nellie retires

