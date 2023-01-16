Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
WNDU
Older residents invited to hear South Bend’s transit plan as part of AARP session
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend, along with St. Joe County, invites older residents of the community to a listening session for the AARP Age-Friendly Initiative. It’s happening this Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Charles Martin Youth Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mayor...
WNDU
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations. The...
WNDU
Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases,...
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program. Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events...
WNDU
Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for South Bend mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Auditor candidate Desmont Upchurch has announced his mayoral bid for the city of South Bend. Upchurch is a 20-year U.S. Army Veteran, who announced his intention to run against incumbent Democrat James Mueller in the race for mayor on Tuesday. “I’ve done...
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
goshen.edu
Millsaps named new executive director of the college’s Center for Community Engagement
Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced Cyneatha Millsaps will be the new executive director for the college’s Center for Community Engagement. Her new role began January 1, 2023. “I am very pleased to have Cyneatha Millsaps in this leadership role for the Center for Community Engagement. Our Center combines...
WNDU
YWCA donation drive for women, children underway in South Bend
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. Updated: 44 minutes ago. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
95.3 MNC
South Bend trash pickup service delayed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. Trash pickup for regular Monday customers will happen on Tuesday, and so on. City offices, as well as many county and federal offices, as well as most schools and banks will be closed, as well.
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique Projects
There’s a whole lot happening in college construction these days. For this rundown of some of the biggest developments, we’re taking a look at projects that were specifically established to meet and adapt to long-term needs.
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
WNDU
Security changes go into effect at County-City Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!. Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building. Another...
abc57.com
Corewell Health South begins construction on new health center
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Corewell Health South held an event on Tuesday to celebrate construction beginning at the future location of the Center for Better Health and Wellness in Benton Harbor. Nicki Britten, Director of Population Health at Corewell Health South, joined ABC57's Brian Conybeare to share what community members...
WNDU
South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
WNDU
Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction is underway at the future site of the “Center for Better Health and Wellness” in Benton Harbor!. The center is part of Corewell Health South, formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland, which is moving from its current 1200 sq. ft. building to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility.
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
WNDU
City Clerks office joins YWCA to help women and children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive. “Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools to host career fairs to fill teaching positions
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is hiring!. They’re hosting a two-day career fair, and you’ve still got time to get your resume in order!. The career fair will be held Jan. 31, and Feb. 1. It will be held at the Engineering, Tech, and Innovation Building on California Road. The school system is hiring for positions from teachers to bus helpers.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition...
WNDU
Cass County K9 Nellie retires
Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The Indiana Chamber...
Comments / 1