After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO