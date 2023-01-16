Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Related
kclu.org
Ventura County couple narrowly escapes disaster in storm, as 80 foot tree hits house and garage
It’s a sound Ann Whitten said she’d never heard before, and it’s one she said she’ll never forget. On January 9, she and her husband Blair were in the bedroom of their Meiners Oaks home as the huge storm to hit the region was raging outside.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Storm Damage, Icy Conditions Prompt Road Closures In Santa Clarita
Road conditions brought about by cold and rainy weather has resulted in Los Angeles County Public Works closing several roads in Santa Clarita. In the early morning of Wednesday, Placerita Canyon Road was closed down due to icy conditions on the road and reports of black ice. DRIVE SAFE: With a freeze warning in effect ...
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire
At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday. At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It ...
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply
Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man and dog rescued after falling off cliff near Mugu Rock
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A man and a dog are recovering after surviving a 50-foot fall from a cliff near Mugu Rock Tuesday. Firefighters and state parks officials rescued the pair around 10 p.m. The man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The dog...
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin
Emergency work is underway in Carpinteria where storm damage threatens a Sanitary District property. Debris basins will also be cleared in an urgent plan. The post Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
The weekend’s storm posed some complications for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
Santa Barbara Independent
Amid Light Rains, Effects from Previous Storm Close Trails Above Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Storm Number 14 is bringing slow and steady rains so far, with very little of the unrelenting downpours and floods of last Monday. In combination with the saturated soil, however, aftereffects are still being felt. State Route 154 is still closed, as is SR 166 in Santa...
kvta.com
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go
(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Comments / 6