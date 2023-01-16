ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire

At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday. At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go

(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

