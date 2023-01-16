Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Refinery Fire: At least 6 injured, Highway 136 between Borger, Stinnett closed for hours
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — At least six people were injured by an explosion and fire at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said the fire was first reported at 10:15 a.m. Emergency personnel, including the Borger Fire Department, responded. As...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
KFDA
Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
Amarillo crews respond to Tuesday morning fire, no injuries reported
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Tuesday morning home fire that drew crews to northeast Amarillo. AFD reported that at 1:46 a.m. on Tuesday morning, units responded to a fire at a residence in the 900 block of Evergreen. The first unit on scene, according to AFD, found […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
kgncnewsnow.com
Traffic Accident Claims Life
A woman lost her life after a traffic accident Tuesday night. On Jan. 17, at 9:17 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven by 68-year-old Linda Rudicill was traveling northbound on Folsom Road and...
Pampa Fire releases info on Sunday restaurant fire
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa released information about an early Sunday morning fire that impacted a local restaurant in north Pampa. According to a post on the city of Pampa’s Facebook page, crews from the Pampa Fire Department were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2800 block of Perryton Parkway […]
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
KFDA
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport due to hydraulic issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues. At around 11:53, a plane that was carrying around 40 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Amarillo airport. Officials say the plane did land...
KFDA
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
abc7amarillo.com
TxDOT: Center lanes closures on I-27 set for Wednesday morning, afternoon
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers that road work on I-27 on Wednesday may affect their commute. According to TxDOT, from 9 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street and the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed after lunch from Moss Lane to 26th Avenue.
kgncnewsnow.com
Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”
Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
abc7amarillo.com
Emergency Landing: United Airlines flight diverts to Amarillo due to hydraulic issue
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A United Airlines flight from Houston to Wichita, Kansas made an emergency landing in Amarillo due to an issue with the plane's hydraulics. The Embraer EMB-145XR landed at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport at 11:53 a.m. It coasted to the end of the runway and...
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
KFDA
Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that contained around $336,000 worth of drugs at the Greyhound service station. According to a criminal complaint, on January 16, an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment...
abc7amarillo.com
4 kilos of cocaine found on Greyhound bus in Amarillo, passenger arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Greyhound passenger was arrested in Amarillo after police said they found four kilos of cocaine in his luggage. According to court documents, an Amarillo police K9 alerted on a duffel bag on a bus bound for Los Angeles. Police removed the bag from the...
Ice storms and winter weather preparation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ice storms and ice accumulation are a topic of concern for this time of year. We’ve taken a look at the phenomenon and how to stay safe when dealing with ice. Ice storms are caused by freezing rain when it enters an area. Ice can then weigh down tree branches, utility poles, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
