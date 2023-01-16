ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex

VIDEO: Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex. VIDEO: Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video: Community gathers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 18 hours ago. VIDEO: Farwell...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Traffic Accident Claims Life

A woman lost her life after a traffic accident Tuesday night. On Jan. 17, at 9:17 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven by 68-year-old Linda Rudicill was traveling northbound on Folsom Road and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa Fire releases info on Sunday restaurant fire

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Pampa released information about an early Sunday morning fire that impacted a local restaurant in north Pampa. According to a post on the city of Pampa’s Facebook page, crews from the Pampa Fire Department were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2800 block of Perryton Parkway […]
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TxDOT: Center lanes closures on I-27 set for Wednesday morning, afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers that road work on I-27 on Wednesday may affect their commute. According to TxDOT, from 9 a.m. to noon, the center lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street and the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed after lunch from Moss Lane to 26th Avenue.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”

Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
TEXAS STATE

