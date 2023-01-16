ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is a […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Juvenile shot on way to school, taken to hospital

DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance

In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say

A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville

An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery

DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says

A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

