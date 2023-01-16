Read full article on original website
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is a […]
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Juvenile shot on way to school, taken to hospital
An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. 18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance
In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer pistol-whipped girlfriend with service weapon, arrest documents say
A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, aiming his department-issued handgun at her and then pistol-whipping her during an altercation at the couple's home nearly four months ago, an arrest report says. Michael A. Mitchell, Jr., a three-year veteran of the Baton...
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
brproud.com
Metro council looks into police chases effectiveness, search warrants costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is looking into the effectiveness of police chases and search warrants. This comes after two high school students in Brusly were killed in a police chase a few weeks ago. Now, the public is also speaking out about excessive searches.
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
WAFB.com
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court operations slowly back on track after cyberattack
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Nehemiah King last seen leaving his house around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5. Need for blood is high and supply low, get a free king cake when you donate. Updated: 2...
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in Broadmoor High student's shooting had robbed another student, police say
A 15-year-old arrested for shooting a Broadmoor High sophomore who was on his way to class Wednesday morning had previously been expelled from the school — and he is accused of holding up another student at gunpoint in the past month, officials said. The shooting happened in the 12000...
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville
An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could...
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
EBRSO: Car burglar wanted after shattering window at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating an individual accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to EBRSO, the individual was seen shattering a car window at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex located at...
theadvocate.com
Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says
A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
wbrz.com
Prosecutors ready to review criminal case against sheriff's office employee accused of stealing
PORT ALLEN - Despite a months-long investigation into missing money at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a department employee has not yet faced any criminal charges even though sources say she confessed to stealing the funds. Mandy Miller was paid more than $70,000 to process traffic ticket payments...
