Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton.

There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded.

Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.