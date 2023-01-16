ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AraBJ_0kFxVhrf00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton.

There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded.

Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriffs mourn loss of K-9 Buster

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Much like Fayette County recently in mourning over the loss of a K-9 unit, last Friday also saw the same loss for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page posted about the loss on Saturday, January 14, 2023. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley-Mount Hope Airport dedicated with new sign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Local organizations come together to honor the history of the Mountain State skies. Beckley Parks and Recreation Department, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and the Raleigh County Historical Society dedicated memorial signage for what once was the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport. It was once the area’s first major commercial airfield. “We really […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
DANVILLE, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for Bobby Bennett Jr.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Bobby Bennett Jr. in regards to an active investigation. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post in reference to the whereabouts of Bobby Bennett Jr. Deputy Shane Peacock said he would like to speak to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wbtw.com

Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
GRUNDY, VA
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Free COVID vaccine, booster clinic in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley. On Thursday, January 19, 2023 the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

MLK Celebration at East Park Multicultural Center in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Partnership of African American Churches will host a celebration to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the East Point Multi-Cultural Center in Beckley from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The event will host free music, food, and information on health disparities and Covid-19. Rev. Ronald […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

Local EMT training opportunity available in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An EMT Initial class is being offered in a flipped classroom format on February 2, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. The class offered by Best Ambulance will challenge participants with different scenarios, collaborative problem solving, and will be a perfect opportunity for participants who are a hands-on type of learner. Pre-registration is […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The bond between a K9 Officer and their dog

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – K9 officers play a crucial role in local law enforcement across the area and the country. Following the deaths of police dogs in Fayette and Mercer counties earlier this week, we wanted to learn more about the work K9s do and the brave officers who train and work alongside […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

WV IJDC announces water system improvement project in town of Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) announced funding for 4 water system improvement projects, one of which is coming to the town of Pineville. The announcement of the 4 improvement projects was made during the WV IJDC’s meeting on January 11, 2023. The WV IJDC was created by the […]
PINEVILLE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy