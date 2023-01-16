Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Marvel Movies Are Set to Return to China, But Covid Could Weigh on Ticket Sales
Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will return to China in February for the first time in nearly four years. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will hit Chinese theaters on Feb. 7 and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will arrive on Feb. 17. Box office analysts worry piracy and Covid could hurt the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Is the Only Tech Giant That Still Hasn't Announced Layoffs — These Charts May Explain Why
Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of a recession rises. But the job cuts come after a few years of voracious expansion. Apple is an exception on both fronts, so far. Many of the biggest technology companies are laying off staff as fears of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where Are the Safest Places to Travel in 2023? It Depends on How You Define ‘Safe'
From catching Covid-19 to getting caught in a blizzard, traveling can be risky business these days. But just how risky often depends on the destination — and how you define the risks. Safest cities: people's perceptions. A report published by the U.K.-based insurance company William Russell ranked the "safest...
