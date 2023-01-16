ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Marvel Movies Are Set to Return to China, But Covid Could Weigh on Ticket Sales

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will return to China in February for the first time in nearly four years. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will hit Chinese theaters on Feb. 7 and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will arrive on Feb. 17. Box office analysts worry piracy and Covid could hurt the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Where Are the Safest Places to Travel in 2023? It Depends on How You Define ‘Safe'

From catching Covid-19 to getting caught in a blizzard, traveling can be risky business these days. But just how risky often depends on the destination — and how you define the risks. Safest cities: people's perceptions. A report published by the U.K.-based insurance company William Russell ranked the "safest...

