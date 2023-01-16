Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
Armed Robbery at Reynolda Road Bojangles
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police were called to a robbery at the Bojangles at 3652 Reynolda Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police said employees were confronted by a white male subject with a gun demanding money. The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money. The suspect ran from the store and got into an older model Ford truck and left. No injuries were reported from this robbery.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WXII 12
Graham man shot, dragged by car during armed auto theft, officers say
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was dragged by his own vehicle and shot during auto theft, officers said. Late Tuesday evening, Graham police officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim on College Street. Officers determined that the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart on Providence Road. A...
alamancenews.com
Woman arrested for attack on convenience store clerk
Police in Burlington have arrested a 40-year-old white woman for an assault on a convenience store clerk that reportedly left the victim hospitalized in critical condition. Dimond Desire Levario was ultimately taken into custody less than eight hours after the assault took place at the Burlington Grill and Food Mart at 217 Ireland Street on Saturday afternoon.
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
Teen, juvenile arrested in High Point after crashing stolen taxi during chase, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen and juvenile were apprehended on Wednesday after crashing a stolen taxi during a chase with police, according to a High Point Police Department news release. At about 6:33 a.m., a taxi cab driver called High Point police and said he was robbed by two males he had driven […]
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
cbs17
Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting now in jail with $25,000 bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Durham police said a suspect who had been arrested last week is now in jail with a secured bond of $25,000. Ahmmon Fishe, 21, was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man facing charges after shooting a gun in an abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after firing a gun in an abandoned home Tuesday, police say. Officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were investigating a separate incident on 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue when they happened to spot a man running with a gun. Investigators...
Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
WXII 12
Bomb threat at shopping center, mandatory evacuation, police say
Police responded to a Lexington shopping center after receiving reports of a bomb threat Monday. A viewer sent WXII 12 photos of police cruisers outside of the strip mall on Plaza Parkway after 2 p.m. According to the Lexington police captain, a bomb threat was reported at Gabe's in Lexington...
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Suspect with restraining order tries to break into home, deputies report
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman, NC on Jan. 14. The caller reported that Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was attempting to break into their home while a family member was inside. Deputies arrived to the scene to see Bennet...
alamancenews.com
Deputies find wanted fugitive on front porch of area home in middle of the night
One wanted felon apparently wasn’t doing a whole lot to make himself seem inconspicuous when local sheriff’s deputies went looking for him at a home on the outskirts of Mebane over the weekend. Lacy Ross Childress was reportedly just hanging out on the front porch when deputies arrived...
WXII 12
Multiple bullets leave hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at Thomasville substation, EnergyUnited says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies, the SBI and the FBI are investigating a shooting that damaged a substation in Thomasville. According to a press release shared by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the substation on Post Road on Tuesday at about 3 a.m.
Woman charged after person overdoses on heroin in Mebane home
On Tuesday after midnight, Alamance County deputies, Haw River police and EMS responded to an overdose call in Mebane. Officers found the patient to be unconscious and was administered one dose of NARCAN prior to the arrival of EMS. The patient was evaluated by EMS after regained consciousness and was not transported to the hospital.
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
Man convicted in 2018 death of pregnant 18-year-old, her unborn child in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole for the death of a young woman and her unborn child in 2018. The Guilford County District Attorney’s office said that on Tuesday, Hykeem Marquis Simmons was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anastasia Ray and […]
Comments / 1