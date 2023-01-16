WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police were called to a robbery at the Bojangles at 3652 Reynolda Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police said employees were confronted by a white male subject with a gun demanding money. The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money. The suspect ran from the store and got into an older model Ford truck and left. No injuries were reported from this robbery.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO