Columbus, OH

Former Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble 98 Yards For Touchdown

By Andrew Lind
 3 days ago

Hubbard’s score was the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history.

Former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-17 lead over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup.

With the Ravens facing 3rd-and-goal from the Bengals’ 1-yard line with 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted to reach the ball over the goal line. That’s when linebacker Logan Wilson knocked it free.

Hubbard, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014-17, then plucked it out of the air and ran it 98 yards the other way for the score, marking the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history.

It’s also the longest fumble return for a touchdown in playoff history, as well as the longest defensive touchdown in the postseason since Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson had a 101-yard pick-six in the 2020 playoffs.

Hubbard, who is in his fifth season with the Bengals after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, had just one defensive score in his career prior to tonight, returning a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown as a rookie.

Columbus, OH
