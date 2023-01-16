Former Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble 98 Yards For Touchdown

Hubbard’s score was the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history.

Former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-17 lead over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup.

With the Ravens facing 3rd-and-goal from the Bengals’ 1-yard line with 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted to reach the ball over the goal line. That’s when linebacker Logan Wilson knocked it free.

Hubbard, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014-17, then plucked it out of the air and ran it 98 yards the other way for the score, marking the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Sports' Rapid Winds Of Change Blow Through Big Ten | One Of College Sports' Most Important Jobs In Now Open | Unveiling The Postseason SI99 Rankings

It’s also the longest fumble return for a touchdown in playoff history, as well as the longest defensive touchdown in the postseason since Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson had a 101-yard pick-six in the 2020 playoffs.

Hubbard, who is in his fifth season with the Bengals after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, had just one defensive score in his career prior to tonight, returning a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown as a rookie.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State LS Mason Arnold Transferring To Michigan State

Ohio State Promotes WRs Coach Brian Hartline To Offensive Coordinator

Former Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Transferring To Notre Dame

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Returning For Fifth-Year Senior Season

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Named Chicago Bears’ President And CEO

Ohio State's Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !