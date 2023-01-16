Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers
Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open. Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild... The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: Could Seahawks close the gap faster by not paying Geno Smith?
I think the Seahawks are going to re-sign Geno Smith. It certainly makes sense to do so. Rost: What are the Seahawks’ options with QB Geno Smith?. He just had one of the best years in team history, throwing accurately, making good decisions, running well, and taking command of the offense in a way that no one could have expected. And if they sign him to be their quarterback for the next few years, it will be hard to argue with the decision. After all, it’s hard to find a legitimate starter at the most important position in all of sports.
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll explains why ‘there’s a distance’ between Seahawks, 49ers
For two quarters on Saturday, the Seahawks didn’t just match the NFC West champion 49ers in their NFC Wild Card playoff matchup. The Seahawks, by a one-point margin, actually outplayed San Francisco. The next two quarters? Well, that played out very differently. The Seahawks took advantage of a 15-yard...
MyNorthwest.com
Why Jamal Adams’ future will be a conversation for Seahawks
There are a number of big storylines to follow with the Seahawks this offseason. Which positions will they target with their high-end draft picks?. Can they fix a defense that was among the league’s worst once again?. And then there’s Jamal Adams. A three-time All-Pro safety who just...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: The top 4 Seahawks storylines for this offseason
It took a week longer than expected, but the Seahawks offseason has now arrived following Saturday’s Wild Card loss to the 49ers. The next several months will be critical if Seattle hopes to continue its upward trajectory following a better-than-expected 2022 season. While general manager John Schneider will have to get creative in terms of creating salary cap space (right now the Seahawks are projected to have around $35 million to play with), Seattle has a war chest of draft capital at its disposal.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: Two ways Seahawks’ defense came up short vs 49ers
The difference in the Seahawks’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday clearly came down to defense. Seattle scored 17 of its 23 points in the second quarter, meaning it was almost entirely shut out by the NFL’s top defense in the three other quarters. San Francisco, meanwhile, picked apart the Seahawks’ D in the second half, outscoring Seattle 25-6 after halftime en route to a 41-23 victory.
MyNorthwest.com
How ’bout those Seahawks!?!
The season began with plenty of doubt. We had just traded away our beloved quarterback. The man who brought us to two Super Bowls. Now Russell Wilson was playing for the other guys. We were told that the trade immediately made the Denver Broncos championship contenders. The 12s were already...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft: 2 position groups deep with unique high-end talent
With the Seahawks’ 2022 season in the books, it’s time to look ahead to the offseason. And this year figures to be an even more eventful offseason for Seattle than usual. Rost: What are the Seahawks’ options with QB Geno Smith?. That’s because the Seahawks own the...
