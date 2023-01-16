I think the Seahawks are going to re-sign Geno Smith. It certainly makes sense to do so. Rost: What are the Seahawks’ options with QB Geno Smith?. He just had one of the best years in team history, throwing accurately, making good decisions, running well, and taking command of the offense in a way that no one could have expected. And if they sign him to be their quarterback for the next few years, it will be hard to argue with the decision. After all, it’s hard to find a legitimate starter at the most important position in all of sports.

