thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NBC Philadelphia
Dak Prescott Gives Cowboys Early Lead Over Buccaneers in Wild Card Game
The Dallas Cowboys took a rare lead over Tom Brady. The Cowboys entered their NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday having never defeated Brady, going 0-7 during the quarterback's 23-year career. But, after the game opened with four consecutive three-and-outs, it was Dallas that struck...
NBC Philadelphia
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Schedule for Monday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking...
NBC Philadelphia
Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001
Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
NBC Philadelphia
Top Dynasty in NFL History? No, But Chiefs in Rare Air vs. Jags
Top dynasty in NFL history? No, but Chiefs in rare air vs. Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Kansas City Chiefs are getting comfortable in their role as NFL frontrunners. The No. 1 seed in the AFC has won seven straight AFC West crowns and has hosted the...
NBC Philadelphia
When Did the ‘Duval' Chant Start and Why Do the Jaguars Use It?
Kansas City isn’t ready. This weekend’s divisional round showdown, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to remember, not only because of the excitement that surrounds the NFL playoffs, but because the Jags are playing – which means “Duval.”
NBC Philadelphia
‘It's a Philly Thing:' Why Eagles Are Bringing Out New Slogan for NFL Playoff Run
Head coach Nick Sirianni, star quarterback Jalen Hurts and other members of the Philadelphia Eagles showed their love for the City of Brotherly Love on their chests during Tuesday's media availabilities ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants. "It's a Philly Thing" the hoodies said...
