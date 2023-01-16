Read full article on original website
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Progressives are responding to Mayor Miro Weinberger’s new public safety plan with plans of their own. In some cases, the city councilors say they want to “fill in the gaps” in the mayor’s plan, but a deep policy divide remains on some issues.
Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Raffle of diamond necklace to benefit Church St. outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a sparkle of hope after a thief hit a number of Burlington jewelry stores last month. The Howard Center and Von Bargen’s have teamed up to make a negative situation, a little better. Several shops on and off of Church Street suffered big...
Celebrations in Plattsburgh commemorate MLK
The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid. Day four of the FISU world games kicks off as the competition goes into its second week. The Games continue through Sunday, the 22nd. Updated: 6 hours ago. The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft. Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. Updated: 6 hours...
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
Developers, realtors push Vt. lawmakers to streamline regulations to address housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers and realtors in Vermont say part of the solution to the state’s housing crisis is repurposing existing buildings. The groups presented research to lawmakers Wednesday showing the potential of developing unused commercial space to create housing opportunities for Vermonters. “Properties that we may have...
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
Senator Bernie Sanders outlined the economic disparities between wealthy and working-class Americans. Warning of the dangers of what he calls an emerging -- oligarchy.
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
Lyndonville man faces drug, weapons charges in Mass.
HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week. It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.
Wildlife Watch: Baitfish basics
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - With the return of colder temperatures this week, many anglers are eager to get out on the ice. But how do you get your bait for ice fishing and figure out the rules?. Ike Bendavid headed to the Pomainville Wildlife Management Area in Pittsford for this...
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
Midd stuns #5 Norwich in overtime
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A hat trick from Nolan Moore proved the difference as Middlebury men’s hockey stunned fifth-ranked Norwich 3-2 Tuesday night at Kreitzberg Arena. It was only the Panthers’ second victory of the season and just the fourth loss for the highly-touted Cadets.
Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week’s end
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The MLK weekend is traditionally a major moneymaker for Vermont ski resorts, but it hasn’t been a stellar new year for consistent snow. Sugarbush officials say the season started out with a bang with the big winter storm in December but that warm temperatures and a lack of snow have made it difficult to open more terrain. Still, they say they have seen a big demand for lodging.
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. Sometimes when it comes to sports, athletics are more than just the individual games. It’s a spot...
