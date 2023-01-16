HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week. It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.

LYNDONVILLE, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO