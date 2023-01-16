ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

KVUE

1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
LLANO COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Pair of murder suspects found in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) – A pair of murder suspects wanted out of Llano County have been apprehended in Guadalupe County. That’s according to Joshua Ray, chief deputy of the Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office. According to Ray, during the early morning hours on Monday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Texas Rangers with the execution of two arrest warrants for the two 19-year-olds.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KVUE

Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Almost 1 in 4 APD non-emergency service requests from Oct. 2021-2022 closed due to missed callbacks

AUSTIN, Texas - Changes are underway to the City’ of Austin's process for submitting non-emergency service requests. This comes as residents have voiced frustration to FOX 7 over the 3-1-1 system and Austin Police Department follow-up. "I was told that my request was closed out," said Kayvon Rashidi, one resident who said he tried multiple times to get a police response via Austin 3-1-1 for issues stemming from a nearby homeless encampment.
AUSTIN, TX

