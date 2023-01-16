Read full article on original website
1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Williamson County murder
Raymond Salazar Jr. pled guilty to murder in early November and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, per Williamson County criminal records.
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
Man accused in car dealership killing found guilty of capital murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing a car dealership employee in 2020 was convicted of capital murder last week, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. The shooting and robbery occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, at a dealership near Bullick Hollow Road and FM 620. At...
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
Pair of murder suspects found in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A pair of murder suspects wanted out of Llano County have been apprehended in Guadalupe County. That’s according to Joshua Ray, chief deputy of the Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office. According to Ray, during the early morning hours on Monday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Texas Rangers with the execution of two arrest warrants for the two 19-year-olds.
Man receives 30-year sentence for shooting at Llano County sheriff, police chase
A man was sentenced in late November to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault and evading arrest.
Police open investigation into homeless man's actions in South Austin neighborhood
The Austin Police Department says it has opened an investigation into Rami Zawaideh. He is blamed for wreaking havoc in one neighborhood and could be facing a 3rd-degree felony charge.
Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting
NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
Four church leaders killed, pastor survives Texas plane crash
The plane crashed within a mile of an airport.
Family goes to court to protect historic Black-owned farm in Travis County
PILOT KNOB, Texas - The chores on The Alexander Farm today still involve rounding up cattle. But Marcellus Alexander, Jr. told FOX 7 Austin that when he was growing up there his job was a little tougher. "This farm gave me my first job. Now that job came with a...
Almost 1 in 4 APD non-emergency service requests from Oct. 2021-2022 closed due to missed callbacks
AUSTIN, Texas - Changes are underway to the City’ of Austin's process for submitting non-emergency service requests. This comes as residents have voiced frustration to FOX 7 over the 3-1-1 system and Austin Police Department follow-up. "I was told that my request was closed out," said Kayvon Rashidi, one resident who said he tried multiple times to get a police response via Austin 3-1-1 for issues stemming from a nearby homeless encampment.
Man to serve 7 years for 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Buda
Police arrested Conzemius in October 2020 for the fatal crash that killed 67-year-old Viola Garcez in the 15300 block of I-35 in Buda.
