ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death after serving nearly 25 years

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxKjF_0kFxTLiD00

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A man who served nearly 25 years in prison in connection with his wife’s death walked out of prison Friday after his conviction was vacated.

Thomas Rhodes, 63, was convicted in 1998 of first- and second-degree murder of his wife, Jane Rhodes, 36. According to The Associated Press, Jane fell overboard and drowned during an evening boat ride on Green Lake in Spicer in 1996.

Dr. Michael McGree testified that Thomas had grabbed his wife by the neck, had thrown her overboard then proceeded to run her over multiple times, according to the AP. The Attorney General’s Office said Friday that Thomas’ conviction was based on McGree’s testimony. Thomas reportedly told investigators that Jane fell out of the boat and disappeared.

The Attorney General’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit reviewed the case, according to the AP. A forensic pathologist found that Jane’s death was “not inconsistent with an accidental fall.”

The Great North Innocence Project worked with the Attorney General’s Office and had nine forensic pathologists review the case, according to the AP. They found that Jane’s injuries were most likely due to a blow to the head as a result of falling out of the boat or from being hit unintentionally by the boat while Thomas searched for her. None of the organization’s pathologists found that Jane’s death was a murder.

According to a news release, the Attorney General’s Office said that Thomas’ release marks the first person to be freed from incarceration due to an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit in Minnesota.

The Attorney General’s Office said that Thomas plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

“While the State does not have evidence that would prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Mr. Rhodes murdered his wife, Jane, there is sufficient evidence to support his conviction of the lesser included offense of second-degree manslaughter,” the Attorney General’s Office in the news release.

The Attorney General’s Office said that Thomas’ negligence led to Jane’s death. The Attorney General’s Office also said that Thomas served nearly 25 years in prison which is more than double the maximum sentence he could have received for a manslaughter conviction.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

US Rep. Greg Steube injured at Florida home

U.S. Rep Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his Florida home on Wednesday, his office confirmed. Steube, 44, a Republican who has represented Florida’s 17th congressional district since 2019, “has sustained several injuries,” his office wrote on the congressman’s official Twitter account. WWSB-TV also confirmed that Steube had been injured.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state's first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in...
MARYLAND STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy