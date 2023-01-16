ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death after serving nearly 25 years

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFoCJ_0kFxTA0E00

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A man who served nearly 25 years in prison in connection with his wife’s death walked out of prison Friday after his conviction was vacated.

Thomas Rhodes, 63, was convicted in 1998 of first- and second-degree murder of his wife, Jane Rhodes, 36. According to The Associated Press, Jane fell overboard and drowned during an evening boat ride on Green Lake in Spicer in 1996.

Dr. Michael McGree testified that Thomas had grabbed his wife by the neck, had thrown her overboard then proceeded to run her over multiple times, according to the AP. The Attorney General’s Office said Friday that Thomas’ conviction was based on McGree’s testimony. Thomas reportedly told investigators that Jane fell out of the boat and disappeared.

The Attorney General’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit reviewed the case, according to the AP. A forensic pathologist found that Jane’s death was “not inconsistent with an accidental fall.”

The Great North Innocence Project worked with the Attorney General’s Office and had nine forensic pathologists review the case, according to the AP. They found that Jane’s injuries were most likely due to a blow to the head as a result of falling out of the boat or from being hit unintentionally by the boat while Thomas searched for her. None of the organization’s pathologists found that Jane’s death was a murder.

According to a news release, the Attorney General’s Office said that Thomas’ release marks the first person to be freed from incarceration due to an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit in Minnesota.

The Attorney General’s Office said that Thomas plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

“While the State does not have evidence that would prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Mr. Rhodes murdered his wife, Jane, there is sufficient evidence to support his conviction of the lesser included offense of second-degree manslaughter,” the Attorney General’s Office in the news release.

The Attorney General’s Office said that Thomas’ negligence led to Jane’s death. The Attorney General’s Office also said that Thomas served nearly 25 years in prison which is more than double the maximum sentence he could have received for a manslaughter conviction.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers' homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A failed Republican candidate paid $500 to four men to shoot at the homes of Democratic lawmakers, but was so unsatisfied with the shooters' work that he went along for the final drive-by, his gun jamming as bullets ripped into the bedroom of a sleeping 10-year-old girl, police said.
KANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

Former NFL star arrested on alleged kidnapping charges

JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL star Jerrell Powe has been arrested in Mississippi after an alleged kidnapping, according to police. Jail records from the Madison County Detention Center in Mississippi show that 35-year-old Powe was arrested on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by the Ridgeland Police Department and charged with kidnapping.
RIDGELAND, MS
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
960 The Ref

Man arrested after getting stuck in tree after running from police in Louisiana

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man was arrested after he got stuck in a tree after running from police in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, officials say. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that deputies were called out to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose, Louisiana, after a report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers for help. The man told the person called that he was running from a police department,
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
960 The Ref

Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's...
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
960 The Ref

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a "misstep" and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
SAINT PAUL, MN
960 The Ref

Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did...
AUSTIN, TX
wvpublic.org

Speaker Hanshaw Shares Session Priorities And Attorney Talks Finances For Aging Parents, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many West Virginians at some point are faced with the problem of taking over their parent’s finances and care. As part of his ongoing series, "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents," News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Franki Parsons, a Charleston attorney who specializes in estate planning and works with families who may need a conservatorship or a guardianship.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Legislature may take up proposed changes for how state vehicles are tracked

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 7,500-vehicle state vehicle fleet could have some new guidelines coming out of this legislative session. A bill is being drafted to match recommendations that came from the legislative auditor’s office. The main recommendation said managing the vehicles should be done at the state level with the addition of monitoring systems in all vehicles operated by state agencies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies

West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Concerns Around Funding For 'Crisis Pregnancy Centers' This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz spoke with Margaret Pomponio, CEO of reproductive health and rights advocacy group WV FREE, to learn more about HB 2002. If passed, the bill would create the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Pregnancy Support program and fund Pregnancy Help Organizations to encourage women to give birth in the case of unplanned pregnancy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services

Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
102K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy