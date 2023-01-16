ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diegans celebrate Lunar New Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lunar New Year approaches and San Diegans began to celebrate on Friday, Jan. 20. Over one-billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year globally. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights where the community gathered to eat and be merry in celebration of the New Year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Increasing number of young people experiencing “brain fog”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of young people reported to doctors and clinics symptoms of brain fog, and some have confused the symptoms with early-onset dementia. Brain fog can be caused by the after-effects of COVID-19 on the body, but also by vitamin...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Beyond King Tut exhibit to debut at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Jan. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans of all ages will be able to take a trip through time through the hands-on experience “King Tut: The Immersive Experience San Diego”. The exhibit will open on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds. History’s most famous king and his story will be explored through interactive images and exhibits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Man fatally shot near Petco Park, police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot today in the Gaslamp Quarter, and authorities were looking for the shooter. Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 7th Avenue, near Petco Park. Once law enforcement arrived at the scene, they located the injured man, who later died, according...
SAN DIEGO, CA

