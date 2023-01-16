Read full article on original website
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
San Diegans celebrate Lunar New Year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lunar New Year approaches and San Diegans began to celebrate on Friday, Jan. 20. Over one-billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year globally. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights where the community gathered to eat and be merry in celebration of the New Year.
Former anchor Dave Scott gives updates on musical retirement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Alumni Dave Scott took his retirement some years ago and dove into a musical adventure. Now, he plays the trombone accross San Diego County. Dave Scott joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard with details of his career after KUSI.
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
Increasing number of young people experiencing “brain fog”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of young people reported to doctors and clinics symptoms of brain fog, and some have confused the symptoms with early-onset dementia. Brain fog can be caused by the after-effects of COVID-19 on the body, but also by vitamin...
Beyond King Tut exhibit to debut at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Jan. 27
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans of all ages will be able to take a trip through time through the hands-on experience “King Tut: The Immersive Experience San Diego”. The exhibit will open on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds. History’s most famous king and his story will be explored through interactive images and exhibits.
Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams presented with Navy Cross decades after service
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A U.S. Navy aviator from Escondido who survived — and prevailed — in perhaps the longest aerial dogfight between a lone American fighter pilot and enemy combatants in history will receive the Navy’s highest award for valor today. E. Royce Williams, 97,...
Video footage fails to show Maya Millete leaving house day of disappearance
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified today. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated in 13th annual community celebration, Jan. 21
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Jan. 21, the 13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Sportsfest will take place at MLK Park on Skyline Drive. The event will feature marching bands, steppers, community groups and a free family friendly festival. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by...
Man fatally shot near Petco Park, police search for suspect
SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot today in the Gaslamp Quarter, and authorities were looking for the shooter. Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 7th Avenue, near Petco Park. Once law enforcement arrived at the scene, they located the injured man, who later died, according...
Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatal on-set shooting
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021 when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off on the movie set of unfinished film ‘Rust’. Baldwin and the set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have both been charged with two counts of involuntary man-slaughter.
