Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots
Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side. Former teammate […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander
The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one […] The post Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch
As the Carolina Panthers look for their next head coach, Sean Payton appears to be atop their wish list. The Panthers seem prepared to make Payton a huge offer, but will the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach accept? Payton has been one of the biggest names in this offseason’s coaching carousel. Panthers’ owner David […] The post Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce. They’ve […] The post ‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson injury haters get truth bomb from Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did all that he could, but the superstar just couldn’t get healthy enough for his team’s Wild Card Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Tyler Huntley stepping in instead. Since Lamar only had a PCL sprain in his knee yet missed the final six games, it had many fans […] The post Lamar Jackson injury haters get truth bomb from Marlon Humphrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Exact moment the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels rift reached a boiling point for Raiders
Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most...
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Buccaneers most to blame after NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs marked the end of the Bucs’ 2022-23 campaign. Here we’ll discuss the four Buccaneers most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the Buccaneers. The offenses of both teams struggled to start the game. In […] The post 4 Buccaneers most to blame after NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they […] The post Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a difficult task looming in the AFC Divisional Round, slated for a matchup against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags enter the fray as significant underdogs and head coach Doug Pederson alluded to as much when talking to reporters on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, Pederson acknowledged that expectations for […] The post Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
