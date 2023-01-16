Read full article on original website
Levurn Charpentier
3d ago
New Orleans is a trashy place now. Looks like they can’t do anything about the crime or they just don’t care. Use to be a beautiful place to visit,
Reply(1)
6
iamnoone
3d ago
Leave New Orleans! Day or night it doesn’t matter it’s a dangerous out of control place
Reply(1)
15
Gloria Williams
3d ago
y'all students gotta get in early because the crime in new Orleans is throught the roof it dangerous out there
Reply(1)
6
Related
uptownmessenger.com
Teenager shot to death in Central City
A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOPD seeks suspect wanted on charges for simple burglary
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
Argument turned violent, NOPD search for attempted murder suspect
On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD. Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a...
Mother of Boogie B claims she was told arrested murder suspect ‘may not be viable’ by DA’s office
Almost two weeks after a suspect was arrested for the murder of New Orleans rapper Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, Montrell's mother says she hasn't heard anything new regarding the case from local law enforcement.
Man fatally shot in Central City for 19th homicide in 18 days of 2023
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. Police say shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests two youths after series of car burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced on Wednesday that they have charged two 16-year-olds with eight counts of burglary after a spree of car thefts in the CBD earlier this month. The break-ins happened on January 8 and police say the suspects were driving a stolen Kia as they...
Tulane police actively patrolling around campus after students robbed at gunpoint
NEW ORLEANS — There was a noticeable police presence around Tulane University Monday after six people were robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents this weekend. Now with students less than 24 hours away from returning to class, many students expressed they feel on edge. Tulane police were patrolling...
NOPD: Suspect sought after man stabbed during argument near Will Clark Field
New Orleans detectives are searching for a man believed to have stabbed someone twice during an argument over the weekend.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed robbery suspects robbing college age kids on Hillary Street at gunpoint
Cameron Lewis is a Tulane University student, and her porch cameras caught a group of armed robbers in the act early Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Hillary Street.
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
Accused vehicle suspect wanted in St. Roch, NOPD
The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
Two juveniles in custody after pulling on car handles in Kenner
Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.
WDSU
BonVi apartment residents wake up to smashed car windows
NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
fox8live.com
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing French Quarter business
A man accused of burglarizing a business in the French Quarter is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.
WWL-TV
VIDEO: Suspects caught stealing groceries from porch in Milan Neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and finding the suspects wanted in connection with a porch theft in the Milan Neighborhood. Police say the suspects allegedly stole groceries from the front porch of a home near 2100 Toledano Street. In...
Doorbell camera captures two porch pirates wanted by NOPD
One suspect, black male wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants was captured riding up on a bicycle and taking the items.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 30