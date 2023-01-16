Read full article on original website
Pretrial deliberations underway in Andre McDonald case
SAN ANTONIO — The jury members selected for the trial of Andre McDonald – the U.S. Air Force major accused of murdering his wife, Andreen McDonald, and disposing of her body – won't be in the courtroom until next week, when opening statements are expected to be made.
Andre McDonald is still an Air Force major. His murder trial could change that.
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald, the San Antonio man on trial this month for the 2019 murder of his wife, remains a member of the U.S. Air Force in a reservist role, military officials confirmed to KENS 5. But the outcome in the courts could change that. McDonald holds...
Salazar: BCSO deputy allegedly used Taser on trainee, threatened another
SAN ANTONIO — A 23-year-old Bexar County deputy is accused of Tasing a trainee and threatening another, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. Andrew Garcia was arrested at his Guadalupe County home Wednesday afternoon. He had been with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office since Aug. 23, 2021. According to Salazar, Garcia...
Teen commits four robberies, then crashes vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a 16-year-old robbed three people, then led police on a chase before he was found by the SAPD helicopter. Around 6:30 a.m., SAPD responded to an initial call for a shooting, but as police investigated they discovered that it was a robbery. The suspect then went on to commit two more robberies, SAPD said.
'I have strong concerns about the violence' | Crime is climbing in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Crime is going up in the Alamo City. On Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented a new crime report to a public safety committee. It shows crimes against people, property and society increased in 2022 from the previous year. McManus told city leaders he...
Fatal double-shooting at far west-side apartments
SAN ANTONIO — Two men are dead following a shooting at a far west-side apartment complex early Thursday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff. Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies say that four men were fighting in a parking lot at the Briggs...
Video shows gunfire during street takeover on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Interstate-10 was taken over Sunday night by a group of drivers doing donuts, and firing gunshots. The gunfire was caught on video from a driver stuck in the mayhem near I-10 and Callaghan. As of Monday night, the video posted on TikTok has more than 4 million views.
Man killed after getting hit by vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Wednesday morning, officials say. Around 6:40 a.m., San Antonio Police say a man was staggering across WW White Road and Brideman when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the SUV did not stop and render aid, but instead fled northbound on WW White.
Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday. Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired. One boy was shot in the hand while the...
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two dead found at east-side motel, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police. Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m. Police said...
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office. Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.
Police suspect wrong-way driver of driving while intoxicated, causing crash
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver suspected of driving under the influence was going the wrong way on I-35 near San Pedro Avenue, when he crashed into another driver. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near downtown San Antonio. Police received a call about a wrong-way driver in...
Speeding may be to blame for rollover crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police believe speed may be to blame for a rollover crash that injured a man on the northeast-side of town early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:34 a.m. on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd. When officers arrived, they saw the driver crawling out of his back...
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
SAPD investigating reports of gunfire, drivers performing donuts on I-10 Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
Woman killed in incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — A woman was killed in an incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights late Wednesday. It happened just after 9 p.m. along the highway near Vance Jackson. The 52-year-old woman was hit by a car. Our photographer on the scene did see officers taking photos of...
