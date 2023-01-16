ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man killed after getting hit by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Wednesday morning, officials say. Around 6:40 a.m., San Antonio Police say a man was staggering across WW White Road and Brideman when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the SUV did not stop and render aid, but instead fled northbound on WW White.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
