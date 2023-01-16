Cost-effectiveness analysis of gemtuzumab ozogamicin for the treatment of de novo CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in Italy

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Retinal nerve fiber layer thinning as a novel fingerprint for cardiovascular events: results from the prospective cohorts in UK and China
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 24 (2023) Cite this article. Retinal structural abnormalities have been found to serve as biomarkers for cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the association between retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and the incidence of CVD events remains inconclusive, and relevant longitudinal studies are lacking. Therefore, we aimed to examine this link in two prospective cohort studies.
BioMed Central
Cost-effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibition and targeted treatment in combination as adjuvant treatment of patient with BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 49 (2023) Cite this article. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and targeted treatments have improved the health outcomes of patients with advanced melanoma. However, due to the high cost of novel therapies, it is crucial to evaluate their value by considering both effectiveness and cost. To compare the cost-effectiveness of these novel agents (atezolizumab-vemurafenib-cobimetinib, vemurafenib-plus-cobimetinib, dabrafenib-plus-trametinib, and encorafenib-plus-binimetinib) for first-line treatment of metastatic melanoma with the BRAFV600 mutation.
BioMed Central
Prevalence and predictors of prolonged length of stay among patients admitted under general internal medicine in a tertiary government hospital in Manila, Philippines: a retrospective cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 50 (2023) Cite this article. Prolonged hospitalization leads to poorer health outcomes and consumes limited hospital resources. This study identified factors associated with prolonged length of stay (PLOS) among internal medicine patients admitted in a tertiary government hospital. Methods. We reviewed the...
Plastic bottle deposit return scheme finally looks set to start in England
The launch of a long awaited deposit return scheme for plastic bottles is expected to be announced by the government. Five years after Michael Gove first promised the scheme, it is understood ministers will on Friday give the go-ahead for a deposit return scheme (DRS) which will not include glass, according to a report in the Grocer magazine.
BioMed Central
The intervention strategies and service model for pharmacist-led diabetes management: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 46 (2023) Cite this article. There is increasing intervention activities provided during pharmacist-led diabetes management. Nevertheless, there is an unclear definition of the activities involved during the intervention. Thus, this study aimed to describe the type of intervention strategies and service model provided during pharmacist-led type 2 diabetes management and service outcomes.
BioMed Central
Enhanced RNA knockdown efficiency with engineered fusion guide RNAs that function with both CRISPR-CasRx and hammerhead ribozyme
Genome Biology volume 24, Article number: 9 (2023) Cite this article. CRISPR-Cas13 is a newly emerging RNA knockdown technology that is comparable to RNAi. Among all members of Cas13, CasRx degrades RNA in human cells with high precision and effectiveness. However, it remains unclear whether the efficiency of this technology can be further improved and applied to gene therapy.
BioMed Central
Payment systems for dialysis and their effects: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 45 (2023) Cite this article. End stage renal disease (ESRD) is a major health concern and a large drain on healthcare resources. A wide range of payment methods are used for management of ESRD. The main aim of this study is to identify current payment methods for dialysis and their effects.
BioMed Central
How to become an excellent pediatric resident: a qualitative comparative study from China
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 53 (2023) Cite this article. Competency-oriented medical education has become a global trend. However, most current studies focus on the independent effects of various competencies and lack an examination of the combined effects. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore the competency configurations of excellent pediatric residents and general pediatric residents and to provide a scientific reference for the talent training and career development of pediatric residents.
BioMed Central
Implementation and scaling-up of an effective mHealth intervention to increase adherence to triage of HPV-positive women (ATICA study): perceptions of health decision-makers and health-care providers
The ATICA study was a Hybrid I type randomized effectiveness-implementation trial that demonstrated effectiveness of a multicomponent mHealth intervention (Up to four SMS messages sent to HPV-positive women, and one SMS message to CHWs to prompt a visit of women with no triage Pap 60 days after a positive-test), to increase adherence to triage of HPV positive women (ATICA Study). We report data on perceptions of health decision-makers and health-care providers regarding the intervention implementation and scaling-up.
BioMed Central
Pandemic preparedness and management in European out-of-hours primary care services – a descriptive study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 54 (2023) Cite this article. Primary care is the first point of contact for all acute health problems. As such, primary care was at the frontline in the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a significant role in clinical responses and information to the public. This study aimed to describe the variations in patient management strategies used in the out-of-hours services in different European countries during the first phase of the pandemic.
BioMed Central
Effect of common pregnancy and perinatal complications on offspring metabolic traits across the life course: a multi-cohort study
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 23 (2023) Cite this article. Common pregnancy and perinatal complications are associated with offspring cardiometabolic risk factors. These complications may influence multiple metabolic traits in the offspring and these associations might differ with offspring age. Methods. We used data from eight population-based cohort studies...
BioMed Central
The relation between trust and the willingness of enrollees to receive healthcare advice from their health insurer
In a healthcare system based on managed competition, it is important that health insurers are able to channel enrollees to preferred providers. This results in incentives for healthcare providers to improve the quality and reduce the price of care. One of the instruments to guide enrollees to preferred providers is by providing healthcare advice. In order to use healthcare advice as an effective instrument, it is important that enrollees accept the health insurer as a healthcare advisor. As trust in health insurers is not high, this may be an obstacle for enrollees to be receptive to the health insurer’s advice. This study aims to investigate the association between trust in the health insurer and the willingness to receive healthcare advice from the health insurer in the Netherlands. In terms of receiving healthcare advice, we examine both enrollees' willingness to approach the health insurer themselves and their willingness to be approached by the health insurer.
BioMed Central
Differential paired stage-specific expression of Babesia bovis cysteine-rich GCC2/GCC3 domain family proteins (BboGDP) during development within Rhipicephalus microplus
Parasites & Vectors volume 16, Article number: 16 (2023) Cite this article. Babesia bovis, an intra-erythrocytic apicomplexan parasite, is one of the causative agents of bovine babesiosis, the most important tick-borne disease of cattle in tropical and subtropical regions. Babesia bovis has a complex life-cycle that includes sexual development within the tick vector. The development of a transmission blocking vaccine to control bovine babesiosis requires the identification of antigens displayed on the surface of the parasite during its development within tick vectors. Four B. bovis cysteine-rich GCC2/GCC3 domain protein (BboGDP) family members were previously identified and are differentially expressed as discrete pairs by either blood stages or kinetes. In this study we focused on two family members, BboGDP1 and -3, that are expressed by Babesia parasites during tick infection.
Comments / 0