Kankakee County, IL

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st. The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are warning people ahead of time they will need to adjust.
ILLINOIS STATE
Can I return a used car in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Could someone be criminally charged for an honest mistake?

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the updates on the assault weapons ban in Illinois and the laws for locking up guns. She also talks about whether or not someone can be criminally charged for an honest mistake and some New Year’s resolutions for getting your legal affairs in order.
ILLINOIS STATE
