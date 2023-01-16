Read full article on original website
Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
Legal challenges to Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns.
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder […]
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
Chicago woman killed in crash involving semi on Interstate 88, Illinois State Police say
A Chicago woman was killed in a crash on the Interstate 88 early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st. The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are warning people ahead of time they will need to adjust.
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
Illinois runs out of funding for $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has announced that the number of applications received for its $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program has exceeded the funding available. The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offered $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois […]
Legal challenges begin over Illinois' new firearms ban
Multiple lawsuits have been filed in Illinois challenging recently enacted gun legislation that bans certain firearms and high-capacity magazines in the state.
Illinois' Assault Weapons Ban Faces 1st Lawsuit With Emergency Hearing, Hundreds of Plaintiffs
Illinois' week-old assault weapons ban on Wednesday will face its first of many promised legal challenges as a group of more than 800 plaintiffs in downstate Illinois are hoping to prevent HB 5471 from being implemented. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860 plaintiffs...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Parson wants to expand I-70 lanes in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia
Major updates to Interstate 70 in Missouri were announced during Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address on Wednesday.
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after K9 detects drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop. According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.
More than 70 Illinois counties say they will not enforce state 'assault weapon' ban: Report
Illinois sheriffs of almost 80 counties are refusing to enforce the state's "assault weapons" ban that was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
wgnradio.com
Could someone be criminally charged for an honest mistake?
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the updates on the assault weapons ban in Illinois and the laws for locking up guns. She also talks about whether or not someone can be criminally charged for an honest mistake and some New Year’s resolutions for getting your legal affairs in order.
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
