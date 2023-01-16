Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board weighs move to halt health clinic deal
The Grosse Pointe Public School System board is scheduled Thursday to vote on a resolution to stop the construction of a teen health clinic at a high school, an issue that has sparked controversy and pitted some parents against the administration. School officials announced in May they wanted to launch...
Report: Michigan Legislature gave private company $4 million
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature is supposed to make laws and spend taxpayer money wisely and transparently. But a report from the Detroit News says the GOP-led Legislature gave $4 million to a for-profit company, with an unclear return on investment for taxpayers. The details of the corporate handout weren’t discovered until months after the appropriation. The funding flowed to a mobile cardiac imaging venture called Corazon Imaging,...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County secures $2.5 million for Mound Road project
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County announced Wednesday that it has secured $2.5 million in funding to help finish the Mound Road repair project. "There was no money to fix this road. There was no real plan to fix the road. We had an idea we knew it needed to be fixed, much like everybody else that was complaining about it," County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We turned to our legislative partners and said, ‘Listen there isn’t a road or a bridge we can’t fix in the entire state of Michigan or across this country if we have the funding.’"
HometownLife.com
Westland council appoints Mike Londeau to vacant mayor's post
Westland's city council has tapped Michael Londeau to be the city's interim mayor. Londeau, 44, most recently was council president pro tem. He was serving is second council term and has previously served on community boards such as the downtown development authority, youth assistance advisory committee and the parks and recreation advisory council.
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $4M to health care executives to launch for-profit firm
Lansing — Two Metro Detroit health care executives launching a for-profit mobile cardiac imaging venture received $4 million in taxpayer money from the Michigan Legislature to purchase facilities and hire staff, a new public disclosure shows. Former House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, was the sponsor of the so-called enhancement...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers
Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
Developer defends decision to not include solar for proposed Ann Arbor building
ANN ARBOR, MI — A developer asking Ann Arbor to OK a seven-story apartment building off Broadway Street is defending the decision to not make the building all-electric with rooftop solar. That was a sore point for some residents during a citizen participation meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17, as...
Woman in affair with Mark Schlissel won’t be named, court rules
DETROIT, MI - The University of Michigan does not have to release the name of the woman involved in the affair that led to former President Mark Schlissel’s firing last year, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed. A lawsuit in February 2022 challenged UM’s use of the Freedom of...
The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO
The War Memorial, a patriotic, cultural, and community center on the shores of Lake St. Claire in Grosse Pointe Farms, has appointed Maria Miller, its chief financial officer, to interim […] The post The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Will rural Michigan lose out on federally funded EV chargers? Small utilities are worried
Small energy companies that supply power to northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are raising concerns that a new federal electric vehicle charging subsidy could leave rural areas behind. Meeting the requirements for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program — a $5 billion program created in 2021 to fulfill...
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
Detroit News
Red flag gun laws are on the Democratic agenda in Michigan. But do they work?
Since Democrats control state government for the first time since the early 1980s, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are making a priority of gun law reforms, including legislation that could result in the seizure of firearms from individuals judged to be a high risk to others. The Republican-led...
gandernewsroom.com
Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty
MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
Detroit News
Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit
Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
Detroit News
Lawyer pressured Carhartt heiress to sign over cash, witnesses claim
Grosse Pointe Farms — Health and maintenance workers for the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade told investigators they saw Valade's attorney pressuring her to sign paperwork to authorize the transfer of money, a special agent with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office testified. Valade's attorney, David Sutherland, allegedly issued himself and...
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
Detroit News
Push is on to make Michigan EV drivers pay new fees in lieu of fuel tax
Michigan municipal and infrastructure leaders on Tuesday pushed for a new taxing scheme to levy a mileage-based fee on electric vehicle drivers so they're shouldering an equal amount of tax burden as the owners of internal combustion engine vehicles pay in state and federal gas taxes. Michigan lost out on...
Comments / 0