ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Grosse Pointe school board weighs move to halt health clinic deal

The Grosse Pointe Public School System board is scheduled Thursday to vote on a resolution to stop the construction of a teen health clinic at a high school, an issue that has sparked controversy and pitted some parents against the administration. School officials announced in May they wanted to launch...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Center Square

Report: Michigan Legislature gave private company $4 million

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature is supposed to make laws and spend taxpayer money wisely and transparently. But a report from the Detroit News says the GOP-led Legislature gave $4 million to a for-profit company, with an unclear return on investment for taxpayers. The details of the corporate handout weren’t discovered until months after the appropriation. The funding flowed to a mobile cardiac imaging venture called Corazon Imaging,...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County secures $2.5 million for Mound Road project

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County announced Wednesday that it has secured $2.5 million in funding to help finish the Mound Road repair project. "There was no money to fix this road. There was no real plan to fix the road. We had an idea we knew it needed to be fixed, much like everybody else that was complaining about it," County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We turned to our legislative partners and said, ‘Listen there isn’t a road or a bridge we can’t fix in the entire state of Michigan or across this country if we have the funding.’"
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland council appoints Mike Londeau to vacant mayor's post

Westland's city council has tapped Michael Londeau to be the city's interim mayor. Londeau, 44, most recently was council president pro tem. He was serving is second council term and has previously served on community boards such as the downtown development authority, youth assistance advisory committee and the parks and recreation advisory council.
WESTLAND, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan lawmakers gave $4M to health care executives to launch for-profit firm

Lansing — Two Metro Detroit health care executives launching a for-profit mobile cardiac imaging venture received $4 million in taxpayer money from the Michigan Legislature to purchase facilities and hire staff, a new public disclosure shows. Former House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, was the sponsor of the so-called enhancement...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers

Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty

MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit

Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Lawyer pressured Carhartt heiress to sign over cash, witnesses claim

Grosse Pointe Farms — Health and maintenance workers for the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade told investigators they saw Valade's attorney pressuring her to sign paperwork to authorize the transfer of money, a special agent with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office testified. Valade's attorney, David Sutherland, allegedly issued himself and...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Push is on to make Michigan EV drivers pay new fees in lieu of fuel tax

Michigan municipal and infrastructure leaders on Tuesday pushed for a new taxing scheme to levy a mileage-based fee on electric vehicle drivers so they're shouldering an equal amount of tax burden as the owners of internal combustion engine vehicles pay in state and federal gas taxes. Michigan lost out on...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy