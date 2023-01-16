ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy

The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church

The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change

Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
Democrats have turned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 'Dream' into a nightmare

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech is one of history's greatest moments. Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke out against the racial injustices that plagued black people and emphatically told the Democrats that promoted slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow must be "no more." He dreamed of a time in which the country's people would care more about the character of an individual rather than skin color.
9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids

While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
Martin Luther King Jr Day 2023: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
