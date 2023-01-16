ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Five Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 14

By Rich Lee
 3 days ago

Five Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,028 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday eight people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Saturday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 10.2%, and the seven-day positivity rate was 10.5%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Saturday's daily positivity rate was 9.4%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.4%. Among the 1,220 people tested in the region on Saturday, 120 were positive.

