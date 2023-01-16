ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, NV

Fire and Ice Winter Festival held in Ely, Nevada

By FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
ELY, Nevada — It's been a long-standing winter tradition in eastern Nevada — 20 years to be exact.

People come from far away to check out the annual Fire and Ice Winter Festival in Ely, Nevada.

FOX 13 News photojournalist Rick Bork spent the weekend there and shows the fun in the video above — from snow sculptures to a bonfire, and even fireworks shot off from a moving train.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Nevada Northern Railway Museum can visit its website here , or more tourist activities on Ely's website.

More video of the locomotive fireworks:

Full video: Ely train fireworks

Related
Ely Daily Times

Fire and Ice event kicks off this weekend

The Annual Fire and Ice event returns this weekend. And with the recent accumulation of snow the Tourism and Recreation Board also announced that the Snow Sculpture Contest will return this year. Events kick off on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 a.m. at Broadbent Park when Snow Sculptures can begin...
ELY, NV
