Fire and Ice Winter Festival held in Ely, Nevada

ELY, Nevada — It's been a long-standing winter tradition in eastern Nevada — 20 years to be exact.

People come from far away to check out the annual Fire and Ice Winter Festival in Ely, Nevada.

FOX 13 News photojournalist Rick Bork spent the weekend there and shows the fun in the video above — from snow sculptures to a bonfire, and even fireworks shot off from a moving train.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Nevada Northern Railway Museum can visit its website here , or more tourist activities on Ely's website.

More video of the locomotive fireworks:

Full video: Ely train fireworks