Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids
Is good-looking, problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to actor Theo James, who plays the character. HBO's The White Lotus Sicily introduces successful businessman Cameron and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending rollercoasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
Kim Kardashian triggers new meme craze after buying 'Princess Diana's necklace'
Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry. On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats. Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress...
CNET
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Hit Disney Plus?
Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and Mando are returning to Disney Plus in March, as The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off. The live-action Star Wars show follows the little green dude and his shiny bounty hunter dad as they travel through the galaxy, encountering new characters and familiar faces. Season 3...
CNET
Watch From Your Couch: Stream Coachella 2023 on YouTube
YouTube and Goldenvoice are bringing back the Coachella livestream. The partnership -- announced Tuesday -- will bring the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to your couch through 2026. In addition to the livestream, YouTube will feature exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes footage with YouTube Shorts, playlists within YouTube Music...
CNET
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Teases Baby Yoda's Growing Powers
The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off on Disney Plus in March, and Lucasfilm dropped a fresh trailer Monday to get us buzzing for more live-action Star Wars. More importantly, the new season will chronicle the further adventures of Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. The trailer opens with shots of various colorful...
Comments / 0