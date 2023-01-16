Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry. On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats. Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress...

34 MINUTES AGO