Warsaw, IN

St. Ignatius JV hockey team returns to ice 2 months after team bus struck by alleged drunk driver

By Maher Kawash via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

There was a special atmosphere throughout this entire arena Sunday night. A lot of emotion as these kids get back to some normalcy of playing hockey.

It's been two months since the junior varsity team has played a game, and before Sunday's return to the ice, they made sure to honor those first responders from Indiana.

"I feel like they're playing the Stanley cup tonight," said Wendy Cook, a mom of a freshman player.

A wave of emotions was felt for the Saint Ignatius junior varsity hockey team as they returned to their home ice just two months after the team's bus was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Warsaw, Indiana.

RELATED: Semi driver charged in Indiana bus crash that injured 16 Saint Ignatius hockey players over weekend

That crash followed a tournament game in November and injured 16 people, including students and staff. Three of those students still recovering from critical injuries but were able to be with the team.

"This whole thing has just brought us really close together," said team captain Lucas Joa. "We're just so glad they're okay and that they're able to be here with us."

There was a special moment before the puck drop to honor the first responders from Indiana who helped the team the night of the accident.

"As bad as of a situation as that was responding to it, to be able to be here for this and get to see these kids play tonight -- it's just tremendous. We're thankful and humbled to be a part of it," said Brad Kellar, with Warsaw police.

The support for this team has poured in with hundreds of letters that were sent in, and that are now hanging on the walls of the arena.

RELATED: Families of St. Ignatius hockey players sue semi driver, trucking companies over bus crash: lawyers

And in the stands, that support was taken to another level with the St. Ignatius community united and overwhelmed with emotion as the kids got back to doing what they love.

"The support has been overwhelming in a good way," said Coach Michael Rigitano. "Not only from a tight knit hockey community but from around the nation. Overseas, we've heard from a lot of people, so it's just been immaculate."

The team now faces a stretch of several games in a short of period of time to make up for the games rescheduled in the last two months.

But the Wolfpack is moving forward together..

"I think it's just shown our team can get through anything pretty much -- even with this we can still push through," Joa said.

