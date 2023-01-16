ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams says migrants being given ‘false impression’ about what to expect in NYC

By MaryAnn Martinez, David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TEXAS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said migrants should be warned there is “no more room” in the Big Apple for them as he called on increased coordination from the federal government to handle this “national emergency.”

Adams was speaking in El Paso after checking out conditions in the Texas border city. The mayor slammed federal leaders for not helping cities across the nation taking in scores of migrants.

He said he learned Sunday that websites are giving asylum seekers the “false impression” about what they can expect in New York, including that they would be living in hotels when actually it will be shelter housing.

“We learned today, which was very informative and that’s why it was important to come here, that there are websites that are advertising that New York City….basically the streets are paved with gold. That there’s automatic employment, that you’re automatically going to be living in a hotel,” Adams said.

“There’s a conversation among those who are asylum seekers and migrants who are given the false impression that if you come to New York City, everything is fine. We have to give people accurate information.

“And that is what some of the centers are doing here. They are truly explaining to people that this is what is happening in New York right now. In New York, you go there, you’re going to be living in congregate settings, that there is no more room in New York. That should be coordinated by our national government.”

Adams said that migrants should be told that there is “no more room” in New York.
REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Adams visiting with migrants outside the Casa Sacred Heart migrant shelter in El Paso.
J.R. Hernandez

Adams, who was flanked by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, said he’d like to see FEMA appoint a leader who will coordinate the response among cities seeing a large number of migrants arrive at their doorsteps.

“It is wrong for El Paso to have a response, for New York to have a response, we cannot have these disjointed responses,” Adams said. “We must have a coordinated response and that must be helped by FEMA.”

“This is a national emergency and crisis that must be addressed,” he said while calling on Congress and the president to enact immigration reform.

Adams said he learned there are websites telling migrants they will have “automatic employment” in New York and will be living in hotels.
J.R. Hernandez

Adams arrived in El Paso Saturday night and toured different parts of the locality with Leeser and other officials. Some migrants told The Post they wanted Adams to take them back to the Big Apple.

When asked about the timing of his trip, which came several months after Gotham began taking in a huge number of migrants and a week after President Biden visited the border, Adams insisted that members of his team at City Hall were on the ground in El Paso months ago.

Leeser said in September Adams told him the city would welcome migrants sent by the busloads from El Paso to NYC. The Texas Democrat also said at the public meeting he had spoken with Adams about his decision to send a group of senior advisors from NYC to El Paso for a fact-finding mission.

Adams was joined at the press conference by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.
J.R. Hernandez

During the Sunday press conference, Adams said cities taking on many migrants – like in NYC, El Paso, Washington, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles – don’t deserve to shoulder the burden.

“Our cities are being undermined,” Adams said. “And we don’t deserve this. Migrants don’t deserve this and the people who live in the cities don’t deserve this. We expect more from our national leaders to address this issue in a real way.”

New York City has 26,000 migrants in its care and about 3,100 migrants arrived in the last week-and-a-half, Adams said. The services that are provided are wide-ranging, he noted.

He said he plans to address this issue among cities at the US Conference of Mayors in Washington this week, including those cities already taking in migrants, and those that are not.

“Because today it’s El Paso” Adams said. “Tomorrow it could be their cities.”

Comments / 257

Cher
3d ago

Advocates have been telling them most Americans live the good life on the gov for the past couple years now and tell them what to say and do to get it too! The gov just helped by giving them everything for free, hotels, clothes, food, medical care so now word got around that the advocates were right! and now all these so called "ASYLUM" seekers are trying to get here to get the good life handed to them as well.... and our own citizens get to go cold and hungry on the streets and others struggle to keep a roof and pay the bills month to month .... this is a disgrace to our CITIZENS and COUNTRY! Citizens should NEVER come last in their OWN COUNTRY!

Reply(21)
123
Celtic Dragonfly
3d ago

What do you expect?? You put thousands of illegal people inside luxury $500 a night hotel rooms. Which also come with their own housekeeping, accommodations, and free food and meals. Plus, offered free resources to get clothes and shoes and whatever other sort of possibilities are there. Why would they not send word to others that when they get on US soil to request a ride to the big apple?? They are living in better luxury than anyone who is middle class. Why do you think over 5 million have already moved in here? Because they get word that to live in the US, all they have to do is get here, claim they seek asylum, either just let in or get processed. Then they are free and clear. Bring a kid with you, and you have even better chances. So here they are.

Reply(8)
86
Blu
3d ago

Close the borders until you find the six million that Biden let walk in here. Stop shipping them all over because they will disappear and not show up to court date. Start deporting. The United States is closed to all. Get rid of sanctuary cities. Start impeachment against this whole Administration

Reply(4)
70
 

New York Post

New York Post

