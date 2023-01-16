ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday.

Offense

This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick Peterson on a 14-yard TD in the first quarter and made a brilliant leaping catch on the game-winning drive. Darius Slayton (4-88) was a big-play target and he got to exhale after his huge fourth-quarter drop did not ultimately cost his team. Line allowed three sacks but gave Jones enough time. Lots of yards (431) and great efficiency (7 of 13) on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth down.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa0bt_0kFxOCo100 Super Bowl run now in play with Giants continuing to get better and better

Grade: A+

Defense

It started out grim and ended up gritty. What happened to super-receiver Justin Jefferson? He had four catches for 30 yards on the opening drive and finished with only seven receptions for 47 yards. Getting CB Adoree’ Jackson back made a difference. Kirk Cousins (31 of 39, 273 yards, 2 TDs) was accurate and was not sacked but he did not come up with the truly big play. Dexter Lawrence handed the Vikings a first down on the opening series with an encroachment penalty and his roughing-the-passer penalty late was a tough call. Jackson snuffed out a trick play to drop Cousins for a 2-yard loss. Tony Jefferson and Landon Collins had no answers for TE T.J. Hockenson (10-129), but order was restored when Xavier McKinney got a shot at Hockenson. McKinney and Jefferson prevented Hockenson from picking up a first down by inches in the fourth quarter. Darnay Holmes was on the scene to snuff out short passes to Dalvin Cook.

Grade: B+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZAqu_0kFxOCo100
Daniel Jones runs the ball against the Vikings on Sunday.
Corey Sipkin
Special Teams

Graham Gano hit his only field-goal attempt, from 25 yards and he limited the Vikings kick return game with five touchbacks. Jamie Gillan punted only twice, averaged 45 yards and pinned the Vikings back at the 12-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Richie James made the most of a booming punt with a 10-yard return to get the Giants out of the shadow of their own end zone in the first quarter. Carter Coughlin was called for a holding penalty on kickoff return late in the second quarter. Nick McCloud nearly had a game-changing play in the third quarter, forcing a muffed punt by Jalen Reagor but the Vikings recovered the loose ball.

Grade: A

Coaching

Brian Daboll continued to push the envelope with his aggressive tendencies, twice eschewing punts to go for it on fourth down. He was rewarded both times. He certainly had his team ready to play. Daboll declined a holding penalty on the Vikings late in the second quarter, a decision that did not pan out when the Vikings converted on third-and-9. Mike Kafka called some nifty plays, keeping the Vikes off-balance with Barkley coming out of the backfield as a target and using Jones’ running ability time after time. Wink Martindale in the second half really slowed down the Minnesota attack and found a way to quiet the dangerous Jefferson.

Grade: A+

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team

Rob Gronkowski has admitted that he entertained the thought of playing football this season, and he says he even came close to signing with a team before Week 1. That team was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski was a guest on an episode of the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning's Comment On Eagles Game Is Going Viral

Eli Manning made a promise to himself after he retired that he might have to break for this year's playoffs. During Monday night's "Manningcast" on ESPN, the former Giants QB revealed that he just might have to make the trip to Philly on Saturday night. "I said when I retired that I would never go ...
CALIFORNIA, PA
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision

The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo

Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess. Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo,... The post Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Kenny Golladay blocking praise an ironic twist in rocky Giants saga

Kenny Golladay couldn’t help but laugh at the irony that even the rare praise he is receiving this week isn’t what he or the Giants expected. The Giants signed Golladay to a $72 million free-agent contract in 2021 to score touchdowns. He was expected to be a go-to receiver. But after his first career playoff game, Golladay was recognized only for a forceful block that sprung Saquon Barkley for a 10-yard gain on the decisive touchdown drive in a 31-24 victory against the Vikings. It was one of four snaps out of 72 that Golladay played. “I guess you can say that’s the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy