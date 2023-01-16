ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James makes history, becomes second player in NBA history with 38,000 points

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers star forward and four-time NBA champion LeBron James is quickly closing in on one of the most-respected records in professional sports history.

King James entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers 399 points from passing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points score in NBA history.

It didn’t take James too long during Sunday night’s home game against Philadelphia to enter the NBA record books again. By virtue of this jumper, LeBron James became just the second player in Association history with 38,000 career points.

James finished the first half with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. In fact, he was on pace for a triple-double with five rebounds and six assists.

At this rate, it’s not going to be too long before James passes Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. He was averaging 29 points per game heading into Sunday’s action. At that clip, we’re looking at James surpassing Abdul-Jabbar either against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 or during a road dating with the Golden State Warriors Feb. 11.

