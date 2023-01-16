Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix pilot program gives lockboxes to some senior citizens
The program will give lockboxes to certain people who qualify, in order to allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of an emergency. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 20-23
I-17 The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed, along with parts of the...
fox10phoenix.com
New Phoenix building brings together scientists from all over
Connect Labs, which is located in Downtown Phoenix, is bringing together the scientists to collaborate and create new technologies. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
How a lockbox program in Phoenix could save lives
PHOENIX - A pilot program in Phoenix will allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of emergencies, which would help seniors and those with disabilities. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply to have a lockbox installed on the exterior of their home. Their house keys would be placed inside, allowing firefighters to easily access the house if the homeowner is having a medical emergency.
fox10phoenix.com
Child fighting for their life, teen badly hurt in I-10 crash in Phoenix
A child and teen were badly injured in a crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue Saturday night, authorities say on Jan. 21. There's no word on what caused the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police releases bodycam video of Jan. 7 shooting
The video shows the moments police shot Kenneth Hearne on Jan. 7 in Tempe. Hearne was wanted in connection with a shooting on Jan. 6 that left a Scottsdale police sergeant injured. (Viewer Discretion Advised)
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed a woman
A woman died two days after she was hit by a car near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix early in the morning on Jan. 19. She's been identified.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing a 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting leaves Coolidge family in shock
The drive-by shooting took the life of a 14-year-old girl as she was sleeping, and the death has left the teen's family shocked and speechless. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Police appoints interim chief after incumbent chief was appointed to DPS
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police is set to have a new chief, after their current chief is set to depart his role for a new job with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to a statement released on Jan. 20, Josie Montenegro will take over as police chief on an interim basis, after Jeff Glover steps down as chief on Feb. 13.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen in life-threatening condition after Buckeye shooting
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenage boy early Sunday morning. The victim was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Investigators say the...
fox10phoenix.com
Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles
PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
fox10phoenix.com
Westbound I-10 lanes near 43rd Avenue reopen following crash that injured two kids, ADOT says
PHOENIX - A crash that injured two juveniles caused all westbound lanes near 43rd Avenue and I-10 to close for an investigation in Phoenix, ADOT says on Saturday night. Phoenix Fire says two people were taken to the hospital following the crash around 7 p.m. A child is in extremely critical condition and a teenager is stable.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead following shooting in Chandler, PD says; suspect identified
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say a person has been arrested, following a deadly shooting in the East Valley city. The shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Police officials say just after 9:24 a.m., they received a call about a sound of shots in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Casa Grande High School student found with gun, ammunition in his backpack: police
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A student at Casa Grande Union High School was arrested after police say he was found with a gun and ammunition inside his backpack. According to police, school administrators notified police on Jan. 19 that 18-year-old Kyren Antone may have been carrying a gun inside his backpack. Officials separated Antone from the rest of the student body and took possession of his backpack until police arrived.
fox10phoenix.com
9 people, including child, hurt in El Mirage crash along US 60
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Nine people, including a child, were hurt after a rollover crash involving four vehicles in El Mirage, police said Sunday. Grand Avenue/US 60 is closed in both directions in Thompson Road for the investigation. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen. Police told FOX 10 that...
fox10phoenix.com
Victim dead, shooting suspect at large following Scottsdale shooting, police say
A person is dead and the suspect responsible for their death is at large, says the Scottsdale Police Department Saturday night. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and that's where a victim was found.
Comments / 0