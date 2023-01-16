ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

How a lockbox program in Phoenix could save lives

PHOENIX - A pilot program in Phoenix will allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of emergencies, which would help seniors and those with disabilities. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply to have a lockbox installed on the exterior of their home. Their house keys would be placed inside, allowing firefighters to easily access the house if the homeowner is having a medical emergency.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing a 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Police appoints interim chief after incumbent chief was appointed to DPS

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police is set to have a new chief, after their current chief is set to depart his role for a new job with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to a statement released on Jan. 20, Josie Montenegro will take over as police chief on an interim basis, after Jeff Glover steps down as chief on Feb. 13.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen in life-threatening condition after Buckeye shooting

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenage boy early Sunday morning. The victim was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Investigators say the...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles

PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead following shooting in Chandler, PD says; suspect identified

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say a person has been arrested, following a deadly shooting in the East Valley city. The shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Police officials say just after 9:24 a.m., they received a call about a sound of shots in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Casa Grande High School student found with gun, ammunition in his backpack: police

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A student at Casa Grande Union High School was arrested after police say he was found with a gun and ammunition inside his backpack. According to police, school administrators notified police on Jan. 19 that 18-year-old Kyren Antone may have been carrying a gun inside his backpack. Officials separated Antone from the rest of the student body and took possession of his backpack until police arrived.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

9 people, including child, hurt in El Mirage crash along US 60

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Nine people, including a child, were hurt after a rollover crash involving four vehicles in El Mirage, police said Sunday. Grand Avenue/US 60 is closed in both directions in Thompson Road for the investigation. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen. Police told FOX 10 that...
EL MIRAGE, AZ

