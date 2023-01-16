ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Contract made for Missouri opioid monitoring program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $1.4 million contract has been made with Bamboo Health for the Missouri Opioid Monitoring Program that was signed into law in Missouri in 2020. Bamboo Health already oversees the opioid monitoring program in St. Louis County. The goal of the program is to stop patients from getting several prescriptions from different doctors.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s governor expected to call for state employee pay increase during State of State

State employee pay is expected to be a major emphasis from Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) during this afternoon’s State of the State address in Jefferson City. The governor is calling on the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve an 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees. Parson says there are currently about 7,000 open positions in state government, and describes his pay plan as an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
FULTON, MO
KSNT News

Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

How did MTM ever get another state contract?

How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri deer season ends with nearly 300K harvested

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunters harvested nearly 300,000 deer during Missouri’s latest deer hunting season, which officially ended last weekend. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a total of 299,721 deer were harvested. The includes:. 140,736 bucks. 27,029 button bucks. 131,956 does. Franklin County hunters harvested...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

