KMOV
Contract made for Missouri opioid monitoring program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $1.4 million contract has been made with Bamboo Health for the Missouri Opioid Monitoring Program that was signed into law in Missouri in 2020. Bamboo Health already oversees the opioid monitoring program in St. Louis County. The goal of the program is to stop patients from getting several prescriptions from different doctors.
Parson wants to expand I-70 lanes in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia
Major updates to Interstate 70 in Missouri were announced during Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address on Wednesday.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s governor expected to call for state employee pay increase during State of State
State employee pay is expected to be a major emphasis from Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) during this afternoon’s State of the State address in Jefferson City. The governor is calling on the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve an 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state employees. Parson says there are currently about 7,000 open positions in state government, and describes his pay plan as an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales tax ahead of Jan 24. ballot deadline
Cities throughout the St. Louis region vote on whether to add a recreational marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.
Missouri’s first marijuana expungement cases laying the groundwork for reform
A Cass County courtroom could be one of the first places in the state to let someone out of prison by expunging a previous marijuana conviction.
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
Legal challenges to Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns.
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
kttn.com
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
themissouritimes.com
How did MTM ever get another state contract?
How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
Missouri deer season ends with nearly 300K harvested
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunters harvested nearly 300,000 deer during Missouri’s latest deer hunting season, which officially ended last weekend. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a total of 299,721 deer were harvested. The includes:. 140,736 bucks. 27,029 button bucks. 131,956 does. Franklin County hunters harvested...
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
FOX2Now
