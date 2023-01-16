Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was mic'd up for his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Patriots one of 5 teams to play a home game abroad in 2023
New England is set to play a game as the home team in Germany next season. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany....
Bengals fans celebrate as they watch Sam Hubbard's 'Fumble in the Jungle' return
It's been nicknamed the "Fumble in the Jungle," "Hubbard Yard Dash" and "Hubbard's House Call," among other things. And some of the celebration reactions shared on social media from Cincinnati Bengals fans of defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and record-setting 98-yard return for a touchdown to help lift the team to a playoff win against the Baltimore Ravens were pretty memorable.
Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins feels he should be 'the guy' after Ravens loss to Bengals
After the Baltimore Ravens' 24-17 loss in the AFC Wild Card game to the Cincinnati Bengals, J.K. Dobbins felt he should have had more of a role to play in the red zone. In the locker room after the game, the former Ohio State running back said he "didn't get a single carry" in the red zone and that he should be "the guy" in goal-line situations.
Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Damar Hamlin home, recovering
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffal
Cowboys 'Disrespect!' Micah on What Vander Esch is 'Owed'
The contract of Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is up after the season. Micah Parsons touts his running mate as a keeper.
How Reseeding Works in the NFL Playoffs
How reseeding works in the NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL playoffs can be unpredictable, especially when it comes to determining matchups. The league’s revamped postseason system is already unusual given an odd number of teams from each conference make it in. Once the 14-team bracket is formed, there are still a number of ways matchups can change between the wild card round and the divisional round.
Kirk Cousins will have his OC return for first time since 2016
Since 2016, the Minnesota Vikings have had a revolving door when it comes to offensive play callers and offensive coordinators. With head coach Kevin O’Connell, that now comes to a stop. As we head into the 2023 season, quarterback Kirk Cousins will now have the same play caller and...
Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to a Cincinnati bar after Bengals' wild-card playoff win over Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to continue a tradition he started last year: celebrating playoff wins by gifting a game ball to a bar.
