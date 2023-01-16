ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston

Patriots one of 5 teams to play a home game abroad in 2023

New England is set to play a game as the home team in Germany next season. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals fans celebrate as they watch Sam Hubbard's 'Fumble in the Jungle' return

It's been nicknamed the "Fumble in the Jungle," "Hubbard Yard Dash" and "Hubbard's House Call," among other things. And some of the celebration reactions shared on social media from Cincinnati Bengals fans of defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and record-setting 98-yard return for a touchdown to help lift the team to a playoff win against the Baltimore Ravens were pretty memorable.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Los Angeles

How Reseeding Works in the NFL Playoffs

How reseeding works in the NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL playoffs can be unpredictable, especially when it comes to determining matchups. The league’s revamped postseason system is already unusual given an odd number of teams from each conference make it in. Once the 14-team bracket is formed, there are still a number of ways matchups can change between the wild card round and the divisional round.
NFL

Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals spent most of the regular season enjoying a healthy offensive line. Now, amid a playoff run, Cincy is dealing with injury disasters. Right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve. Starting right guard Alex Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18. Then Sunday night, left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury and was seen after the 24-17 win over Baltimore with a crutch and soft knee brace; after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Williams was diagnosed with what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH

