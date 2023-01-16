Read full article on original website
2 arrested in series of Kokomo overdoses, several of which resulted in deaths
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo residents were arrested Tuesday for their roles in a series of overdoses, some of which were fatal, that happened in a matter of days across the area. Kokomo police said they were called to "multiple" possible overdoses between Friday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan....
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls,...
cbs4indy.com
Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case
An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. Animal abuse investigation in Hancock County. Dozen of animals have...
cbs4indy.com
Indy mother protests plea deals given to son’s alleged killers
INDIANAPOLIS — There was bad blood brewing on social media in the spring of 2019 around Xavier Weir, 16, a student at Scecina High School. Witness told police they were meeting up with Weir to buy vape cartridges full of THC oil, that he had been flashing money on social media along with photographs of guns and a threat to harm the brother of someone he allegedly robbed the month before.
IMPD targets high-risk domestic violence offenders with Operation Domestic Disruption
INDIANAPOLIS — Reducing domestic violence is a top priority for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in 2023. Those efforts began last week with a citywide warrant sweep dubbed Operation Domestic Disruption. The five-day sweep resulted in the arrests of 16 suspects with active warrants who police say were the highest risk to reoffend. In one […]
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police
INDIANAPOLIS – A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon. Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers then learned the driver, 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming, was a suspect in the aggravated assault case of her father.
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
Indy woman shot lying in bed next to her baby after several bullets fired into home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired into a home on the near northwest side. The victim says she was lying in bed next to her 5-month-old son when bullets tore through the door frame and walls of her home. The victim tried to run for cover as the […]
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman...
cbs4indy.com
AG: Marion doctor ‘danger to public’; took photos of patients’ privates without consent
MARION, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is moving to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. Since the accusation, the AG’s...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before...
WISH-TV
Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
wrtv.com
Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby
HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison after shooting at repo worker
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison after he shot at a worker trying to repossess his car and assaulted a woman on the same day. The Southern District of Indiana’s branch of the United States Attorney’s Office announced Austin Majko, 33, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Lafayette man charged with attempted murder
A homeless Lafayette man has been charged with attempted murder following a Jan. 10 stabbing in Centennial Park. Travion Barbee, 37, allegedly began hitting a woman who was at the park with her two children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. Her boyfriend, who was there playing basketball,...
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents.
WLFI.com
Centennial Park stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a stabbing at Centennial Park in Lafayette has been charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder. According to court documents, on January 10 around 6:35 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing at Centennial Park located on N. 6th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims, one had a stab wound to the neck and significant blood loss while the other appeared to have stab wounds or lacerations to his leg, bottom, and hand.
cbs4indy.com
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Ring doorbell footage shows Osborne’s son outside of his apartment, alone and in only a diaper, playing with a loaded handgun.
