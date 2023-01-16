ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

WHAS 11

Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday!

DECATUR, Ga. — It's a milestone we all want to hit! January was a special month to most, it was the start of a new year. For Idell Turner, the month was even more special to her as she turned 100 years old. Turner was born on January 10,...
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome

A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
MILTON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

MLK Day parade at 12 noon in Jonesboro

The City of Jonesboro is hosting today’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade downtown. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 50s and the weather should be mostly sunny. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and a blanket. Participants will line up at Government Circle next to Clayton...
JONESBORO, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day

Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
ATLANTA, GA

