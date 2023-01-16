Read full article on original website
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass Valentine's Day wedding at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA - Dozens of couples will officially tie the knot together in a ceremony officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The "Mary We" mass wedding ceremony is hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group. Couples can sign up online and pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony on Valentine's Day. Couples are also invited to renew their wedding vows.
Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday!
DECATUR, Ga. — It's a milestone we all want to hit! January was a special month to most, it was the start of a new year. For Idell Turner, the month was even more special to her as she turned 100 years old. Turner was born on January 10,...
Gwinnett family funding Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Atlanta park
A Gwinnett County family is helping fund a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue that will stand in Atlanta’s Rodney Cook Sr...
Getting married soon? Couples can say ‘I do’ for only $1,000 on Valentine’s Day in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Dress? Check. Venue? Check. Food and beverage? Check. Total cost of wedding? $30,000. If you’re on a budget and looking to get married on Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck. Mayor Andre Dickens, along with Marry We events, are inviting couples to get married on...
Metro Atlanta pastors discuss Dr. King’s holiday and the role of the church during King’s movement
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — As many honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we know his legacy and roots are deep within the church especially in Atlanta. “Today’s is special for a variety of ways. A drum major of justice,” said Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. with Greater Travelers Rest.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome
A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy honored at Ebenezer Baptist Church
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Martin Luther King Day is observed on the third Monday of January and is now in its 55th year of observance. MLK was born in Atlanta and shot and killed in Memphis in 1968. “My name is Elisabeth Omilami, the daughter of Hosea Williams, one of MLK’s executive staff members. I am […]
Martin Luther King Jr.'s neighbor says movement helped her father become one of Atlanta's first Black police officers
ATLANTA — Elmira Jones Williams knew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Williams, a current patient at Atlanta's JenCare Senior Medical Center, grew up right around the corner from the minister and Civil Rights leader when Dr. King lived on Old Johnson Avenue. "You know, I saw him a lot,...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Thousands march, attend church service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA — From inspirational songs to youth performances to thought-provoking speeches, dozens gathered inside Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that celebrated what would have been his 94th birthday. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the service where he said...
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
The Mysterious Murder Of Alberta Williams King, Mother Of MLK Jr.
The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most recognizable in America, largely due to the civil rights movement and the work they have done in furtherance of it. What is not as widely known is the life and death of Alberta Williams King, the...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta community is getting ready to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Besides church services such as the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, many organizations have come together to put on parades, showcases and more around metro Atlanta.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
MLK Day parade at 12 noon in Jonesboro
The City of Jonesboro is hosting today’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade downtown. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 50s and the weather should be mostly sunny. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and a blanket. Participants will line up at Government Circle next to Clayton...
Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day
Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
Milton girl navigates life with rare genetic condition characterized by being very friendly, trusting
ATLANTA - When Alyssa Okeyo's fifth grade class started studying biology, and specifically cells, the daughter of two career scientists wanted to really see them for herself. "And, she had convinced Dad to buy her a microscope, so she can look at the cells," her mother Jenty Okeyo smiles. At...
