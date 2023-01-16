ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game

By Aidan Joly
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghCJf_0kFxKSXZ00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing.

As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area thoroughly.

“The entire ravine has been thoroughly searched, and we are confident nobody is currently in distress,” the update said . “Thank you to the public for your help, and thank you to all first responders who assisted. It’s a challenge to conduct full searches with little information and no results, but we are comfortable that no one is in imminent danger tonight.”

The missing male was initially reported as last seen heading towards the wooded/ravine area toward Shadow Lane and California Road around 8:30 p.m. on the eastern side of the stadium. He was also described as a 5’9″ tall with a scruffy beard and wearing a blue Cole Beasley jersey (number 11) with a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty of multiple felonies for his involvement in a hit-and-run, the Erie County District Attorney announced. D’Mario Caesar was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy