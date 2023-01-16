Port Arthur — City of Port Arthur - Due to a water main break in the 2300 block of Bayou Drive, the City of Port Arthur water system pressure fell below the 20 psi State requirement between Hwy 73 and Bayou Drive and from Cashmere Avenue to Cambridge Road. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Port Arthur public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all Lakeside Addition customers should follow these directions).

