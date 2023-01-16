ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

Firefighters respond to warehouse fire

BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Boil Water Notice issued for Lakeside Addition of Port Arthur

Port Arthur — City of Port Arthur - Due to a water main break in the 2300 block of Bayou Drive, the City of Port Arthur water system pressure fell below the 20 psi State requirement between Hwy 73 and Bayou Drive and from Cashmere Avenue to Cambridge Road. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Port Arthur public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all Lakeside Addition customers should follow these directions).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month

Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur Little Theatre brings Matilda to life on stage

PORT ARTHUR — Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is a powerful story of imagination and inspiration. Port Arthur Little Theatre opens its production of Matilda tonight, January 20th with three weekends of performances. Performances run January 20-22, 27-29, and February 3-5 at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30pm on...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

LU Women's Basketball ends skid with blowout SLC win

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Entering Saturday’s contest against the University of Incarnate Word, Lamar University’s women’s basketball, in the midst of a three-game skid, found themselves trailing 21-10 in the second quarter. But with one ginormous run, LU’s Cardinals erupted to a smashing 72-52 victory over UIW’s Cardinals. LU is now 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Southland Conference.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Men's Basketball can't complete the rally at home

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – For the second straight game, Lamar University battles back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but unlike Thursday night the Cardinals fell short Saturday dropping a 70-64 decision to UIW in the Montagne Center. Trailing by as many as 15...
BEAUMONT, TX

