KFDM-TV
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
KFDM-TV
TxDOT closing Dowlen Road S. exit off Highway 69 in Beaumont for months
The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the Dowlen Road S. exit, and the closure will last for three months, starting Jan. 20, 2023. This will affect anyone trying to get to the Parkdale Mall area coming in from Hardin County. The best option if you're driving into Beaumont from...
KFDM-TV
Traffic backs up after Dowlen Road exit off Hwy 69 S. in Beaumont closed for three months
BEAUMONT — Traffic backs up in Beaumont near Parkdale Mall after the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) closed the southbound Dowlen Road exit off Highway 69. The closure will last three months. The construction project began impacting drivers Friday morning (Jan. 20) when the Dowlen Road exit and entrance...
KFDM-TV
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire
BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
KFDM-TV
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
KFDM-TV
Boil Water Notice issued for Lakeside Addition of Port Arthur
Port Arthur — City of Port Arthur - Due to a water main break in the 2300 block of Bayou Drive, the City of Port Arthur water system pressure fell below the 20 psi State requirement between Hwy 73 and Bayou Drive and from Cashmere Avenue to Cambridge Road. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Port Arthur public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all Lakeside Addition customers should follow these directions).
KFDM-TV
Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
KFDM-TV
LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month
Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
KFDM-TV
Kelly Baseball starts season with high hopes for 2023
Beaumont, Tx — The Kelly Baseball team is ready to make a run at state in Head Coach Jason Tyner's second year. Coach Tyner has put together an all star staff and the Bulldogs aren't going to let their youth be an excuse.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Little Theatre brings Matilda to life on stage
PORT ARTHUR — Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is a powerful story of imagination and inspiration. Port Arthur Little Theatre opens its production of Matilda tonight, January 20th with three weekends of performances. Performances run January 20-22, 27-29, and February 3-5 at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30pm on...
KFDM-TV
KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles makes acting debut playing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Beaumont — Many people aspire to become actors or actresses, and it can often take years to be chosen for a high-profile role. KFDM/Fox 4 anchor Mello Styles has made his acting debut in what some might call the role of a lifetime. Mello is starring as Dr. Martin...
KFDM-TV
LU Women's Basketball ends skid with blowout SLC win
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Entering Saturday’s contest against the University of Incarnate Word, Lamar University’s women’s basketball, in the midst of a three-game skid, found themselves trailing 21-10 in the second quarter. But with one ginormous run, LU’s Cardinals erupted to a smashing 72-52 victory over UIW’s Cardinals. LU is now 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Southland Conference.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Men's Basketball can't complete the rally at home
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – For the second straight game, Lamar University battles back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but unlike Thursday night the Cardinals fell short Saturday dropping a 70-64 decision to UIW in the Montagne Center. Trailing by as many as 15...
