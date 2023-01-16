Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy Bell Jr.’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double made the difference for the Mountaineers in front of their home crowd.
WTRF
West Virginia aims to end skid versus No. 14 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a different season, but the situation is similar. The last time TCU’s men’s basketball team visited the WVU Coliseum, West Virginia was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Behind 25 points from Taz Sherman, and 10 points off the bench...
WTRF
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
WTRF
Tennis schedule set for 2023 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule. “We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”
WTRF
WVU battling free throw woes during five-game skid
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the years, Bob Huggins has referred to the game of Whac-A-Mole when describing the state of his team. A problem arises that needs correcting, and he and his staff correct it. Another issue or two pop up immediately, once those are squashed, but suddenly more appear that need immediate attention. That’s the current cycle Huggins finds himself in once again.
WVU set to hire Blaine Stewart as assistant coach
West Virginia football moved to complete its coaching staff by hiring Blaine Stewart, son of late former head coach Bill Stewart, as the tight ends coach, according to multiple sources Wednesday. Stewart has spent five seasons in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and was the assistant receivers coach the past three...
WTRF
No. 14 TCU hopes to race past struggling West Virginia
No. 14 TCU takes its fastbreaking show on the road in search of consecutive victories when its squares off against struggling West Virginia on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference action at Morgantown, W.Va. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) bounced back from last-minute losses to Iowa State and Texas...
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops vs. No. 14 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s difficult schedule continues Wednesday as another Top 25 team comes to Morgantown in the form of Number 14 TCU. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 14 TCU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
WTRF
WVU women’s hoops at Kansas: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have conquered Wildcats, Horned Frogs, and nationally ranked Bears over the last three games. Next up, are the sliding Jayhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU women’s hoops at Kansas game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Time:...
WTRF
Coach P’s crew receives AP votes after beating Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win thus far in her first year with the Mountaineers’, Dawn Plitzuweit and her group received a bit of national recognition on Monday. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s...
WTRF
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Honored by State of West Virginia for Hall of Fame Enshrinement
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was honored in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Huggins was officially enshrined back in September. Huggins was able to get a picture with Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice and Babydog. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to...
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
WTRF
Chad Scott named West Virginia offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has named its next offensive coordinator. And his name is Chad Scott. West Virginia’s running backs coach has been elevated to the role of offensive coordinator, according to a release by the program on Monday. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and...
WVU hires assistant basketball coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
“It’s a win-win”: CVB building praised by business
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For decades the Wheeling Inn was the welcome wagon for out-of-town travelers. And this spot will soon take on that role as a new gateway to West Virginia…something the business just across Main couldn’t be more excited for. You know the Bridge Tavern from the big neon guitar out front. It’s […]
