ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Family of Lafayette murder victim speaks on suspect’s long criminal history

By Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOSPK_0kFxJXzP00

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Michelle Breaux, Meagan Goins’ mother-in-law, who is not related to the suspect, said Goins was a giving person who didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“Meagan was my person since the day I met her. We just had an instant connection. She just had this light about her that just stood out. You know and she just didn’t deserve this, and that’s why it hurts so bad,” Breaux said.

She said she doesn’t understand how the suspect, Corey Etienne, was free after he previously shot someone two years ago.

In 2020, Etienne was arrested for attempted murder. Records said Etienne was at a motel on the Evangeline Thruway. What started as a verbal fight between Etienne and another person turned violent when he pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the upper torso. The victim survived, though Etienne was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

UPDATE: New information released on the man charged in Lafayette homicide on Stagecoach Rd.

Breaux said she and her family are having a hard time with Goins’ murder and are angry.

“I’m pretty angry. I mean just not well at all,” Breaux said. “I can’t understand how two years you’re free to do it again. You know I don’t know if he got time or if he only got two years, I don’t know. Regardless, two years and you’re doing it again. it doesn’t make sense to us.”

She said she wants to know if he served two years in jail or if he’s been out on bond since he was first arrested.

Breaux said this is one of the hardest things their family has had to go through and it’s even harder for Goins’ two sons. She is helping to raise the youngest son and said her heart breaks for him.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“To wake up every day and surly he remembers mom’s not here. My heart just breaks every day you know just watching him go through it,” Breaux said.

She said the healing process is hard because every day they are dealing with grief.

“We’re trying, the best way that we can,” Breaux said. “I don’t know that you can heal from this I really don’t. It’s like you grieve every day, and then you grieve more to watch her children suffer.”

A Gofundme for Goins can be found here to help with funeral arrangements and her two sons.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say

A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
CROWLEY, LA
KLFY News 10

14-year-old in custody in connection with homicide of New Iberia teen

UPDATE 1/18/2023: Police confirm that the 14-year-old suspect mentioned by Hughes Tuesday is currently in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police are investigating after the body of a teen boy was found Monday behind an apartment complex. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the boy’s body was discovered behind a […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
999ktdy.com

1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

New Iberia Police find body of teen near an apartment complex

New Iberia, La(KADN)- New Iberia Police have just announced that another 14-year-old teen is wanted for that murder. New Iberia Police Department received a call around about a teen body in a tree line between two wooded fences near the village park apartment complex. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old

A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 12 Bobby Chapman, 64, 200 block of Bollich Road, Eunice. Stop sign and yield signs, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver’s license suspension, revocation of license, switched license plate and no insurance.
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy