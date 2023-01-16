Family of Lafayette murder victim speaks on suspect’s long criminal history

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Michelle Breaux, Meagan Goins’ mother-in-law, who is not related to the suspect, said Goins was a giving person who didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“Meagan was my person since the day I met her. We just had an instant connection. She just had this light about her that just stood out. You know and she just didn’t deserve this, and that’s why it hurts so bad,” Breaux said.

She said she doesn’t understand how the suspect, Corey Etienne, was free after he previously shot someone two years ago.

In 2020, Etienne was arrested for attempted murder. Records said Etienne was at a motel on the Evangeline Thruway. What started as a verbal fight between Etienne and another person turned violent when he pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the upper torso. The victim survived, though Etienne was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Breaux said she and her family are having a hard time with Goins’ murder and are angry.

“I’m pretty angry. I mean just not well at all,” Breaux said. “I can’t understand how two years you’re free to do it again. You know I don’t know if he got time or if he only got two years, I don’t know. Regardless, two years and you’re doing it again. it doesn’t make sense to us.”

She said she wants to know if he served two years in jail or if he’s been out on bond since he was first arrested.

Breaux said this is one of the hardest things their family has had to go through and it’s even harder for Goins’ two sons. She is helping to raise the youngest son and said her heart breaks for him.

“To wake up every day and surly he remembers mom’s not here. My heart just breaks every day you know just watching him go through it,” Breaux said.

She said the healing process is hard because every day they are dealing with grief.

“We’re trying, the best way that we can,” Breaux said. “I don’t know that you can heal from this I really don’t. It’s like you grieve every day, and then you grieve more to watch her children suffer.”

A Gofundme for Goins can be found here to help with funeral arrangements and her two sons.

