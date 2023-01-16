ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Hustle Sports News

Adam Thielen Might Be Fed up with Vikings

There is no way that the Minnesota Vikings will make it to the next training camp without a substantial shakeup
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Hustle Sports News

ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached the postseason for the first time in 2022, and his team ended its
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Sign New OLB

Call it a Kwesi Adofo-Mensah special. The former Cleveland Browns executive turned Minnesota Vikings general manager has called upon an
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wearebuffalo.net

Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe

The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick’s Next OC

Following Justin Jefferson's historic third season in the NFL, it appears that folks around the league have begun taking notice
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign Six To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Proehl, 24, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year...
The Hustle Sports News

Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach

The NFL's annual coaching carousel is alive and well, and a Minnesota Vikings coach has been summoned to interview in
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL

