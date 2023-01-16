ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbXLb_0kFxIwtf00

Basketball and soccer players turned in stellar performances last week and are among the finalists for Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.

Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: "Athlete of the Week nomination" to ensure it's seen.

The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.

Female athletes

Jannae-Leigh Cooper, Sr., Coronado — Scored a team-high 22 points in a road win over Abilene Cooper.

Mecailin Marshall, So., Lubbock High — Scored a game-high 29 points in a win over Abilene Cooper.

Emery Smith, So., Levelland — Tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a win over Sweetwater.

Male athletes

Jason Brazell, Sr., New Deal — Scored 34 in a win over Hale Center.

Zach Dallas, Sr., Lubbock-Cooper — Scored three goals during the Lubbock Kickoff Classic tournament.

Patton Pinkins, So., Frenship — Led the Tigers with 31 points in a district-opening win over Odessa High.

*** VOTE BELOW ***

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Melanie Duron wins first collegiate track and field meet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an eventful weekend for Martin High School alum Melanie Duron as she went on to not only compete but win her first ever collegiate track and field meet. The Texas State Track and Field Team went to Lubbock to compete in the Texas Tech...
LAREDO, TX
Talk 1340

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider

This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A return of precipitation?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight chances of light, scattered showers tomorrow and tomorrow night might mean a break in our dry streak. Highs tomorrow range from the upper 50s in the NW to low 70s in the SE. Winds tomorrow calm slightly but pick up significantly Wednesday with the passage of the system bringing in the showers.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Southcrest Baptist Church Accused of Electioneering

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is suing Southcrest Baptist Church, accusing the church of electioneering according to KAMC. The Freedom From Religion Foundation also sent a complaint letter to the Internal Revenue Service asking that "donations" no longer be tax deductible. According to KAMC, the complaint goes back to Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday (01/16/2023), at approximately 10:02 p.m., City of Plainview Police Department Officers were dispatched to 910 W 28th Street in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, later identified as Tevin Baker, with numerous gunshot wounds to his...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy