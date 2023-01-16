Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?
Basketball and soccer players turned in stellar performances last week and are among the finalists for Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.
Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: "Athlete of the Week nomination" to ensure it's seen.
The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.
Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.
Female athletes
Jannae-Leigh Cooper, Sr., Coronado — Scored a team-high 22 points in a road win over Abilene Cooper.
Mecailin Marshall, So., Lubbock High — Scored a game-high 29 points in a win over Abilene Cooper.
Emery Smith, So., Levelland — Tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a win over Sweetwater.
Male athletes
Jason Brazell, Sr., New Deal — Scored 34 in a win over Hale Center.
Zach Dallas, Sr., Lubbock-Cooper — Scored three goals during the Lubbock Kickoff Classic tournament.
Patton Pinkins, So., Frenship — Led the Tigers with 31 points in a district-opening win over Odessa High.
*** VOTE BELOW ***
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?
Comments / 0