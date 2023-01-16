ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

shakinthesouthland.com

New Clemson OC Garrett Riley - Digging Deeper with Frogs O’ War

On January 12th, almost two weeks after the Orange Bowl but only three days after the National Championship game, Clemson dismissed Offensive coordinator/QB coach Brandon Streeter. Almost immediately after that news dropped, Garrett Riley from TCU was announced as Clemson’s hire to fill the vacancy. Coach Riley won the...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Why Georgia has surpassed Alabama for college football supremacy

The Georgia football program captured their second consecutive NCAA Championship last week. Georgia absolutely destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the most lopsided title game in history. They smashed the previous mark set by the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 1996 when they beat the Florida Gators 62-24. Interestingly enough, Nebraska actually split that national championship […] The post Why Georgia has surpassed Alabama for college football supremacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Clemson at Wake Forest odds, picks and predictions

The No. 19 Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2) meet Tueaday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clemson vs. Wake Forestodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start. According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11. The team earned a hard-fought win...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision

After yet another National Championship run, the Georgia Bulldogs are getting back a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has announced that he will be returning for the 2023 season. Ladd McConkey took to social media to announce his decision. He wrote, “One last ride with my guys! […] The post Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson

The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident

New details have emerged about the single-car crash early Sunday morning in Athens that left Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. A report from Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash determined that the 2021 Ford Explorer carrying Willock, LeCroy and two other passengers failed to negotiate a left curve and struck […] The post Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
majorleaguefishing.com

Savannah River Division starts the season on Keowee

SENECA, S.C. – The 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Savannah River Division starts its season on January 28 on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina. A solid wintertime fishery, Keowee pumps out plenty of spotted bass and largemouth and should provide good action. Tournament Details.
SENECA, SC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Greenville brewers pay tribute to a local legend

Jack Brown’s Joint opens in downtown Greenville … Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery … and Das Döner to open in The Village of West Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 20....
GREENVILLE, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
