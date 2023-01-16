Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
shakinthesouthland.com
New Clemson OC Garrett Riley - Digging Deeper with Frogs O’ War
On January 12th, almost two weeks after the Orange Bowl but only three days after the National Championship game, Clemson dismissed Offensive coordinator/QB coach Brandon Streeter. Almost immediately after that news dropped, Garrett Riley from TCU was announced as Clemson’s hire to fill the vacancy. Coach Riley won the...
Clemson hoops dealt first ACC loss at Wake Forest
The loss of its starting point guard and some uncharacteristic defense halted Clemson’s momentum late Tuesday night. There are no more unbeatens in ACC play after No. 19 Clemson dropped an 87-77 decision (...)
Why Georgia has surpassed Alabama for college football supremacy
The Georgia football program captured their second consecutive NCAA Championship last week. Georgia absolutely destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the most lopsided title game in history. They smashed the previous mark set by the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 1996 when they beat the Florida Gators 62-24. Interestingly enough, Nebraska actually split that national championship […] The post Why Georgia has surpassed Alabama for college football supremacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Clemson at Wake Forest odds, picks and predictions
The No. 19 Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2) meet Tueaday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clemson vs. Wake Forestodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Former Clemson QB commits to new college home
A former Clemson quarterback has found another college home. Taisun Phommachanh announced via social media Monday night that he has committed to transfer to UMass. Phommachanh played at Clemson from (...)
Clemson makes the cut for Calhoun
Clemson has made the cut as one of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen has announced his top ten schools. Roswell, Georgia's Daniel Calhoun announced a top ten of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, (...)
Swinney enjoys the snow on in-home visit
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some fun in the snow during an in-home visit with an incoming Tiger. Clemson wide receiver signee Ronan Hanafin from Burlington, Mass., tweeted about his home visit (...)
FOX Carolina
AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start. According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11. The team earned a hard-fought win...
Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision
After yet another National Championship run, the Georgia Bulldogs are getting back a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has announced that he will be returning for the 2023 season. Ladd McConkey took to social media to announce his decision. He wrote, “One last ride with my guys! […] The post Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drew Lanham, a wildlife professor for Clemson University and MacArthur genius grant recipient, said he found his name on The Root 100′s list of most influential Black Americans “quite by accident.”. “In past years, I’ve seen the list and noted who was on...
UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson
The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident
New details have emerged about the single-car crash early Sunday morning in Athens that left Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. A report from Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash determined that the 2021 Ford Explorer carrying Willock, LeCroy and two other passengers failed to negotiate a left curve and struck […] The post Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
majorleaguefishing.com
Savannah River Division starts the season on Keowee
SENECA, S.C. – The 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Savannah River Division starts its season on January 28 on Lake Keowee in Seneca, South Carolina. A solid wintertime fishery, Keowee pumps out plenty of spotted bass and largemouth and should provide good action. Tournament Details.
gsabizwire.com
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
FOX Carolina
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
Spartanburg named among US cities have the worst life expectancy: report
Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson rank among the cities with the worst life expectancy across the United States.
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Greenville brewers pay tribute to a local legend
Jack Brown’s Joint opens in downtown Greenville … Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery … and Das Döner to open in The Village of West Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 20....
luxury-houses.net
This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC
The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
