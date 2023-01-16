Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots
Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side. Former teammate […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce. They’ve […] The post ‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To What Eli Manning Said About Eagles
There's no love lost between Eli Manning and the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase. Throughout his 16-year playing career, Manning was greeted hostilely by Eagles fans, so much so, in fact, that he apparently said after he retired that he would not attend another game in Philadelphia. However, with Eli's ...
Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch
As the Carolina Panthers look for their next head coach, Sean Payton appears to be atop their wish list. The Panthers seem prepared to make Payton a huge offer, but will the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach accept? Payton has been one of the biggest names in this offseason’s coaching carousel. Panthers’ owner David […] The post Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The perfect quarterback for the NY Jets that their fans would hate
It was 54 years ago, Jan. 12, that number 12 led the New York Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win which gave the American Football League credibility and possibly saved the "Big Game". Now it's time for another number 12 to try to take them back there.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander
The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one […] The post Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a difficult task looming in the AFC Divisional Round, slated for a matchup against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags enter the fray as significant underdogs and head coach Doug Pederson alluded to as much when talking to reporters on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, Pederson acknowledged that expectations for […] The post Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
