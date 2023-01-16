Read full article on original website
Snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties for tomorrow. Snow will move into the area tonight and impact southern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. It is still a bit unclear how much snow we will see, but expect around 3-6 inches for those in the advisory. Places to the south of our area could receive up to a foot or more. Rapid City and the Black Hills will see little to no accumulation. As far as temperatures, highs tomorrow will be in the 30s once again. We’ll see similar temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday’s highs could reach the mid-40s.
Water valve break swamps clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
One-of-a-kind bike unveiled at Sturgis City Hall, its proceeds are going to charities
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sturgis along with Helping with Horsepower and Mitchell Tech students are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind motorcycle. All of the proceeds will go to charities. Following thousands of dollars in upgrades and many long days fixing up this bike, the “Spirit...
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Rapid City Police search for robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect. Authorities say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Saint James Street. A pizza delivery driver was called to the area for a delivery....
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
Woman escapes police while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
