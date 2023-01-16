ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

NJ.com

Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’

Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers basketball recruiting class of 2024 now ranked No.3 in nation

Rutgers basketball is heating up in an unprecedented way. The team has powered its way to second place in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record. The wins are also coming on the recruiting trail as Rutgers now has the No.3-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2024. Four-star guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa.) started off that class with a commitment just before the new year. Yesterday, he was joined by five-star forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) who committed while on campus after Rutgers downed Ohio State in overtime.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park’s New Athletic Director

The new athletic director at Asbury Park High School is Troy Bowers. Here is a question and answer segment with him. Why did you choose to be in the field of education?. There were several factors that influenced my decision to become an educator. However, my greatest inspiration to enter the field were the teachers and coaches, who were my mentors and positive role models. These individuals provided me with knowledge, resources and many invaluable skills. I simply aspired to give students the same as I had been afforded.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight

Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

