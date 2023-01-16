The new athletic director at Asbury Park High School is Troy Bowers. Here is a question and answer segment with him. Why did you choose to be in the field of education?. There were several factors that influenced my decision to become an educator. However, my greatest inspiration to enter the field were the teachers and coaches, who were my mentors and positive role models. These individuals provided me with knowledge, resources and many invaluable skills. I simply aspired to give students the same as I had been afforded.

