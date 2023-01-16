Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
13abc.com
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County
(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
iheart.com
NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING
A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
WNDU
Ladder blamed for causing rollover crash on interstate in northeast Indiana
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for a rollover crash on Monday morning in DeKalb County. Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the crash on I-69 just north of the CR11A exit. When they arrived, they found a dump truck on its side blocking northbound traffic and limestone scattered across the road.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
thevillagereporter.com
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Annual Reports From Police & Fire Departments
POLICE REPORT … Lt. Jon Roberts gave the Pioneer Police Department report to council at the January 17, 2023 as the chief is on vacation. The department was commended for the excellently done annual report which councilors had all received that night. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Pioneer Village...
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
Fort Wayne man leads police on a chase through Ohio
Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20.
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: AFD Fire Chief & Economic Development Coordinator Provide Updates To Council
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW … Chief Dave Davis from the Archbold Fire Department was on hand to present the Fire and EMS Year in Review 2022. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Archbold Village Council met on Monday, January 16, 2023, with all members except councilor Kevin Morton in attendance.
WTOL-TV
Scooter's Coffee in west Toledo offers driver through option
Jessica Moore opened a Scooter's Coffee location in west Toledo on Talmadge Road. It offers a drive-through option for northwest Ohioans to get caffeine on-the-go.
963xke.com
Three arrested during HIT Operation in Mercer County
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St....
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
