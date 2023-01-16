ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

WANE-TV

Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County

Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING

A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
FOX59

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
FREMONT, IN
WNDU

Ladder blamed for causing rollover crash on interstate in northeast Indiana

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for a rollover crash on Monday morning in DeKalb County. Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the crash on I-69 just north of the CR11A exit. When they arrived, they found a dump truck on its side blocking northbound traffic and limestone scattered across the road.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
963xke.com

Three arrested during HIT Operation in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
FORT WAYNE, IN

