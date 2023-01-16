ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Nuggets soar to 14th straight home win

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic, who was 13 of...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Centre Daily

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report

It what has become a regular occurrence for this iteration of the LA Clippers, neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players are healthy, but with this being the last half of a back-to-back, neither will play. For George, this is the 6th game he has missed in LA's last seven contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports

Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?

Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Denver faces Minnesota, looks for 15th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its 14-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Minnesota. The Nuggets are 8-3 against division opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference scoring...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Malone out for Nuggets due to protocols, Adelman steps in

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman once served as a ball boy for the Portland Trail Blazers. His dad was a successful coach of the Blazers, too. Now, he'll be making his acting head coaching debut against, as it just so happens, Portland. Adelman slides over a seat to the top spot on the bench Tuesday night with coach Michael Malone sidelined after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Karlsson does it all as Sharks rally for stirring victory over Dallas Stars

SAN JOSE – Erik Karlsson helped the San Jose Sharks turn what was looking like just another loss on home ice into their most stirring victory of the season. With his team down by three, Karlsson assisted on second-period goals by Nick Bonino and Timo Meier to help tie the game, then scored the go-ahead goal with 9:19 left in the third period as the Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday at SAP Center.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Opinion: Mixed Messages at Flyers Pride Night

The Philadelphia Flyers held their official Pride Night during Tuesday's game versus the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Arena, as the team put on an event meant to celebrate and show unity with members of the LGBTQ+ community. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, however, declined to participate in the event, citing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy