Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Grizzlies rout short-handed Suns for 10th straight win
Ja Morant scored 29 points and Desmond Bane added 28 as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the visiting Phoenix Suns 136-106
NBC Sports
Watch Lillard score 44, but it’s not enough against Jokic’s 36, Nuggets
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic, who was 13...
Nuggets soar to 14th straight home win
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic, who was 13 of...
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Centre Daily
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report
It what has become a regular occurrence for this iteration of the LA Clippers, neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players are healthy, but with this being the last half of a back-to-back, neither will play. For George, this is the 6th game he has missed in LA's last seven contests.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Energizer Bunny Wenyen Gabriel Humble Despite Big Night Against Houston
25-year-old Los Angeles Lakers Wenyen Gabriel had another good night Monday, proving to be a critical two-way component in LA's 140-132 Crypto.com Arena victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Across 24:07, Gabriel was LA's fourth-leading scorer. He notched 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from...
WLTX.com
How is LaMelo Ball perceived by the rest of the NBA? | Locked On Hornets
ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst joins the show to discuss Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball and his perception around the NBA. That and more on Locked On Hornets.
Centre Daily
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday Night
The Miami Heat got their largest victory of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. Heat fans are unaccustomed to comfortable wins, and some even thought their large lead would evaporate. Miami kept the foot on the gas and never trailed Wednesday night. The 26-point victory made fans feel less...
Nikola Jokic Makes Denver Nuggets History On Wednesday Night
Nikola Jokic made Denver Nuggets history during Wednesday’s game.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports
Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak
Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
FOX Sports
Denver faces Minnesota, looks for 15th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its 14-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Minnesota. The Nuggets are 8-3 against division opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference scoring...
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Malone out for Nuggets due to protocols, Adelman steps in
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman once served as a ball boy for the Portland Trail Blazers. His dad was a successful coach of the Blazers, too. Now, he'll be making his acting head coaching debut against, as it just so happens, Portland. Adelman slides over a seat to the top spot on the bench Tuesday night with coach Michael Malone sidelined after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
Centre Daily
Karlsson does it all as Sharks rally for stirring victory over Dallas Stars
SAN JOSE – Erik Karlsson helped the San Jose Sharks turn what was looking like just another loss on home ice into their most stirring victory of the season. With his team down by three, Karlsson assisted on second-period goals by Nick Bonino and Timo Meier to help tie the game, then scored the go-ahead goal with 9:19 left in the third period as the Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday at SAP Center.
Centre Daily
Opinion: Mixed Messages at Flyers Pride Night
The Philadelphia Flyers held their official Pride Night during Tuesday's game versus the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Arena, as the team put on an event meant to celebrate and show unity with members of the LGBTQ+ community. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, however, declined to participate in the event, citing...
Centre Daily
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen’s 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
Comments / 0