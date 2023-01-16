Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Centre Daily
Jim Schwartz on Becoming Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator: ‘You Want to Coach Where the Fans are Passionate’
If Jim Schwartz's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is successful as his introductory press conference the Browns will be well off. Schwartz is glad to be back in Cleveland, a place he started his NFL coaching career 30 years ago. "I do want to say what an honor it is...
Centre Daily
Steelers Let OC Decision Slip
PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers already make a decision on offensive coordinator and just not tell the public? In this business, that's hard to believe, but the way they're talking seems like they know what's going to happen in 2023. Matt Canada still isn't gone, but that doesn't mean...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Centre Daily
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
Centre Daily
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
Comments / 0