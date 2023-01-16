ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Centre Daily

Steelers Let OC Decision Slip

PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers already make a decision on offensive coordinator and just not tell the public? In this business, that's hard to believe, but the way they're talking seems like they know what's going to happen in 2023. Matt Canada still isn't gone, but that doesn't mean...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy