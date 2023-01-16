Read full article on original website
Why Adding Meryl Streep To Only Murders In The Building Is A Bad Idea, Actually
You know Meryl Streep, right? A Hollywood legend? Regarded as one of the best — if not the best — actresses of her generation? Three-time Academy Award winner, eight-time Golden Globe winner, and holder of 21 and 32 nominations at those ceremonies, respectively? Yeah, no, you get it. We all know Meryl Streep, and though mileage may vary on this grand dame of Hollywood for some moviegoers, there's no denying that Streep is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. What comes with Meryl's title as the reigning champ of Hollywood is, naturally, widespread excitement any time she's cast in a role, which is exactly what happened with the Oscar winner's latest casting news.
Brian Geraghty Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Preparing For 1923
Taylor Sheridan has worked on numerous excellent entertainment projects over the years, but at this stage in the game, he's best known for his work on one title above all others: "Yellowstone." Since the program arrived in 2018, it has become nothing short of a television phenomenon. In only a few short years, it has amassed five seasons, secured several awards and nominations, and now boasts a massive fanbase. Not to mention, it has spawned a handful of spin-offs that have kept the momentum going by finding standout success themselves.
Larry David Had His Real-Life Big Salad Moment During The Filming Of Seinfeld
"The Big Salad" is one of those episodes of "Seinfeld" that still irks some fans to this day. In the episode, George (Jason Alexander) gets upset when his girlfriend, Julie (Michelle Forbes), gets credit for picking up a "big salad" for Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) that George paid for just because Julie happened to hand Elaine the bag. It may seem like a trifling thing to get that upset about, but George Costanza has always been notorious for making mountains out of molehills, and here he manages to alienate yet another girlfriend because he insists on getting the credit he deserves. But was he wrong?
Fans Think Night Court's Reboot Offers More Than Just Rehashed Nostalgia
Everything old is new again in this modern age where nostalgia rules the game. The popular NBC sitcom "Night Court" ran for nine seasons from 1984 through 1992. It showcased the comedic stylings of Harry Anderson, Richard Moll, and John Larroquette, among others. Now, in 2023, the series has been rebooted on its original home network with Larroquette returning to his iconic role. The new reboot is headlined by "The Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch, who also acts as the series' executive producer.
RJ Mitte Felt Breaking Bad Was A 'Double-Edged Sword' For His Career
"Breaking Bad" — the AMC drama created by Vince Gilligan that ran from 2008 to 2013 — follows the rise and fall of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher with a recent cancer diagnosis who turns to cook crystal meth in order to provide for his family after he's gone. The family that Walt wants to provide for includes his wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn), their newborn baby Holly, and their teenage son, Walter Jr., who is played by RJ Mitte. Walt Jr., who has cerebral palsy, goes through various stages of reacting to his parent's separation, at one point siding with Walt over Skyler. However, by the end of the series, Walter Jr. completely turns against his father after discovering the truth of Walt's actions.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Ever Tell Her Whole Story About Working On Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar can't help but be somewhat happy with the legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." After all, though Gellar had been acting for years before she landed the part, it was her iconic role as Buffy Summers that helped to launch her career and make her a household name.
Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Recalls Competing With Penn Badgley For The Role Of Jesse
Aaron Paul's performance as Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad" was brilliant, often funny, frequently sympathetic, and sometimes gut-wrenching. The amount of praise Paul got for his portrayal is one of the many reasons we can't imagine anyone else playing him. Jesse Pinkman is Aaron Paul, Aaron Paul is Jesse Pinkman. The two exist more or less synonymously in pop culture's collective imagination. Paul himself said that landing the role was enough for his life and career to be changed forever (via The Guardian).
Nico Parker Gushes Over Her Last Of Us 'Dream Fake Father' Pedro Pascal - Exclusive
As the daughter of actor Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker, it seems like "The Last of Us" star Nico Parker might have had a natural inclination to ask her parents for help in recreating the on-screen dynamic of a parent and a child in the new HBO and HBO Max series. But apparently, the showbiz couple was no match for Parker's on-screen father — especially since he's played by Pedro Pascal, the star of the smash series "The Mandalorian."
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Called Out Bob Odenkirk For Not Watching The Show Before He Was Cast
"Breaking Bad" and its spin-off-prequel "Better Call Saul" are arguably two of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time. The former has an overall rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the latter has a 98%. "Breaking Bad" centered around Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his gradual change from a mild-mannered chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug lord. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was introduced late into Season 2 of the show and would eventually become Walt's lawyer and a central piece of the show's cast.
Neverending Story Author Michael Ende's Momo Is Finally Becoming A Movie
Deadline reported early this morning that another of Michael Ende's beloved works will be made into a major motion picture. Ende, of course, is the German author whose 1979 fantasy novel "The Neverending Story" was adapted for the silver screen in 1984 by writer-director Wolfgang Petersen (of "Das Boot" and "Air Force One" fame). Costing over $25 million USD, it was — at the time — the most expensive German film ever made (via People).
CSI's Marg Helgenberger Has Words Of Praise For Quentin Tarantino
Since the 1980s, American actor Marg Helgenberger has frequently played strong, independent women in situations dominated by a male power structure. Her breakout role in the Vietnam War drama series "China Beach" helped to cement this image. She delivered an Emmy-winning turn as K.C. Koloski, a volunteer assisting with the war effort in the titular location. The actor went on to feature in supporting roles in movies like "Species," "Erin Brockovich," and "In Good Company," but arguably her most prominent role is as crime scene investigator Catherine Willows in the CBS shows "CSI" and "CSI: Vegas."
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
James Doohan Basically Developed Star Trek's Scotty Himself
Contrary to popular belief, the late James Doohan, who played the famously Scottish engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott on the original "Star Trek," was not Scottish at all. In fact, according to a 1994 interview with Paul Rosa, the actor had only used a Scottish accent once before his time on "Star Trek," when he appeared in a 1963 episode of "Hazel" as a character named Gordon MacHeath. Doohan went on to explain that he got the part in "Star Trek" because he had auditioned for another show a few weeks before and didn't get it, but the director called him back for the "Star Trek" audition.
Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter Sees Some Similarities With Her Character Melissa
"Abbott Elementary" is one of the latest shows to take advantage of the mockumentary style of comedy honed in previous hits like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." Like any good mockumentary series, "Abbott Elementary" relies on the unique personalities of its characters to win over audiences. And if the series' popularity is any indication, fans are loving the teachers at the titular elementary school.
Ryan Coogler Knew That Black Panther 2's Riverbank Scene Was The Most Important Of The Film
Making "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was a herculean effort from all those involved. Even from the start, the team had to follow up on one of the most critically and financially successful Marvel movies of all time, which also just so happened to go on to win several Oscars. However, tragedy would soon rear its head in August 2020 when "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43. The character's future was thrown up in the air, with Coogler and company ultimately deciding not to recast the character and instead pick up where Boseman's T'Challa left off.
Joan Crawford Ended Her Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Joan Crawford is a true legend from the Golden Age of Hollywood. While the Oscar-winning star of "Mildred Pierce" may be more known nowadays because of Faye Dunaway's monstrous portrayal of her in 1981's "Mommie Dearest," Crawford's acclaimed on-screen performances will undoubtedly ensure that she remains in Hollywood history books for years to come.
Rian Johnson Is Already Working On The Next Knives Out Movie
Rian Johnson surprised the world with "Knives Out" in 2019. Although the filmmaker had proven himself numerous times before, having directed the incredibly-titled time-travel movie "Looper" and some of the best episodes of "Breaking Bad," his murder mystery elevated him to a premiere filmmaker in the industry. To no one's...
In An Era Of Biopics, Michael Jackson Is Next With Antoine Fuqua Set To Direct
Hollywood can't stop and won't stop making biopics about legendary musicians that are no longer with us. While movies focusing on the life story of world-famous musicians aren't a novel concept, as many great and some not-so-great biopics have hit theaters in the last 20 years, it certainly feels like there's been a drastic increase in recent years. The late great Chadwick Boseman starred as legendary singer James Brown in 2014's "Get on Up." The following year gave audiences the criminally-underrated N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton," and the trend seemed to take off from there.
