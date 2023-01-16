Effective: 2023-01-18 20:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southern Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension Patchy dense fog for the morning rush hour After the passage of a cold front overnight, light winds and clearing skies have allowed the development of patchy dense fog over portions of southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Visibilities have dropped to one half mile or less across portions of the area near and west of Interstate 55 and north of Interstate 10 including the Baton Rouge and McComb areas. Drivers should plan for extra travel time in those areas due to potentially rapidly changing visibilities. The combination of sunshine and drier air moving into the area should allow the fog to burn off by 9 AM CST.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO