ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood

By Marilyn Upchurch
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y81bu_0kFxFqzc00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a normal food delivery soon turned into a scary scene for one DoorDash driver in Albuquerque. She said people started shooting at her.

According to court documents, as the delivery driver was trying to take food to the correct address, she soon found herself being shot at by neighbors. Those people are now in custody.

Story continues below:

Court documents alleged the DoorDash employee was delivering an order to a house on Halcon Avenue in Southwest Albuquerque Saturday evening. However, she couldn’t figure out the correct house that matched the order. She said she called the company and customer for clarification on the address, but neither answered.

As she was trying to confirm the house number, the employee said a female, later identified as Jaylene Mora, came out of a home in the neighborhood and started yelling at her. Then, she said Mora’s father, Lawrence Mora and Christina Cervantes also came out of the home.

The employee said they started shooting at her, even after she explained she was with DoorDash. She left the scene without any injuries.

According to court documents, when Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, the three barricaded themselves in the home. Finally, they came out of the home and were booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Family of 12-yr-old amputee files lawsuit against hospital

One neighbor, documents reported, said their house was hit by the gunfire, but no one was hurt. All three suspects are charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and shooting at a vehicle. Lawrence Mora is also being charged with resisting, evading, and obstructing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

Kathy Candelaria
3d ago

It sounds to me that the girl that was yelling at door dash girl was all drugged out. I live in the heart of downtown and that’s exactly how the people down here act. This world is going crazy. Its scary to think what’to come of it. I’m so glad that this girl wasn’t hurt in any way

Reply
10
Romero575
3d ago

And yet your governor wants to disarm the people of NM!Wake up people. Stop being victims

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque man admits to homicide by DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to driving drunk and killing a man in the Northeast Heights. Newly-obtained lapel video shows Matthew Shetima-Joe pleading no contest to the charge of homicide by DWI. Investigators say Matthew Shetima-Joe was driving more than 80 miles an hour on Osuna...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Prosecutors seek to keep Solomon Peña behind bars ahead of trial in shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are attempting to hold a former New Mexico House candidate in jail while he awaits trail on accusations that he helped plan several shootings at four elected leaders’ homes. Solomon Peña made his first appearance in Albuquerque Metro Court Wednesday afternoon, facing 15 charges in the case that’s received national attention. Investigators […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD hoping to curb illegal exotic pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is addressing concerns about a rise in reports of exotic animals illegally being kept as pets. Most recently, police came across a tiger cub in a dog crate in southeast Albuquerque while investigating a shooting last week. That cub is now in the care of the BioPark zoo. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former UPS employee accused of stealing packages

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  An arrest warrant has been issued for Janelle Martinez, a now-former UPS employee accused of stealing packages. Another UPS employee first contacted police in November after suspecting a seasonal employee had been stealing packages she was supposed to be delivering. UPS says Martinez admitted to taking an Apple Watch, but returned it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested in Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office SWAT standoff has long criminal history

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-arrested-in-bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-swat-standoff-has-long-criminal-history/. Man arrested in Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-arrested-in-bernalillo-county-sheriffs-office-swat-standoff-has-long-criminal-history/. New Mexico man pleads guilty to police chase, other …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/new-mexico-man-pleads-guilty-to-police-chase-other-charges-dropped/. Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial …. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-lawmakers-want-answers-on-pricey-artificial-field/. VIDEO: Albuquerque man admits to homicide by DWI. https://www.krqe.com/home/video-albuquerque-man-admits-to-homicide-by-dwi/. West Mesa teachers demand school board tackle school’s …
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in deadly December road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An arrest has been made in the killing of long-time John Brooks butcher, Jesse Lovato. He was killed in early December of last year in an apparent road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Tristan Salais, first identified himself to responding APD officers as a witness to the crash. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who led New Mexico police on 40-mile chase takes plea deal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Joseph Gomez, a suspected drunk driver who led police on long chase pleaded guilty Tuesday. The chase, from June 2021, topped speeds of 100 mph and covered more than 40 miles. The chase started when Gomez sped past a police officer on I-40 near Wyoming. Eventually turned off in Moriarty where he hit […]
MORIARTY, NM
KRQE News 13

One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session, Court appearance, Windy weather, Problem intersection, Direct Las Cruces flights

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech – Wednesday is the second day of the 2023 legislative session. Tuesday, the Governor gave her state of the state speech. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending investing more money into housing, homelessness, health care, economic development, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. It comes after Larry Barker uncovered how the turf – funded by the City of Albuquerque – came to sit in Rio Rancho. “I think it would be great to make sure the funds […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy