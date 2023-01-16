Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a normal food delivery soon turned into a scary scene for one DoorDash driver in Albuquerque. She said people started shooting at her.

According to court documents, as the delivery driver was trying to take food to the correct address, she soon found herself being shot at by neighbors. Those people are now in custody.

Court documents alleged the DoorDash employee was delivering an order to a house on Halcon Avenue in Southwest Albuquerque Saturday evening. However, she couldn’t figure out the correct house that matched the order. She said she called the company and customer for clarification on the address, but neither answered.

As she was trying to confirm the house number, the employee said a female, later identified as Jaylene Mora, came out of a home in the neighborhood and started yelling at her. Then, she said Mora’s father, Lawrence Mora and Christina Cervantes also came out of the home.

The employee said they started shooting at her, even after she explained she was with DoorDash. She left the scene without any injuries.

According to court documents, when Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, the three barricaded themselves in the home. Finally, they came out of the home and were booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

One neighbor, documents reported, said their house was hit by the gunfire, but no one was hurt. All three suspects are charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and shooting at a vehicle. Lawrence Mora is also being charged with resisting, evading, and obstructing.

